Fed Survey: US Economy Strong but Hindered by Bottlenecks

Businesses are struggling to find enough components and employees to meet the demand.

Jul 14th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
In this May 4, 2021, file photo is the Federal Reserve in Washington. The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases, with the other five reporting moderate gains in prices.
In this May 4, 2021, file photo is the Federal Reserve in Washington. The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases, with the other five reporting moderate gains in prices.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes.

The Fed said Wednesday that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases with some businesses expressing concerns that the supply chain disruptions would push prices even higher.

The U.S. economy is rebounding strongly from the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to a surge in people seeking everything from new cars to hotel stays, leaving businesses struggling to find enough components and employees to meet the demand.

“While some contacts felt that pricing pressures were transitory, the majority expected further increases in input costs and selling prices in the coming months," the Fed said in its latest beige book report, based on interviews with its business contacts around the country.

The report said that business sectors dealing with transportation, travel and tourism, and manufacturing all experienced above-average economic growth in the period.

But the survey also found that the supply-chain disruptions led to shortages of materials and labor, along with low inventories and constrained sales of many consumer goods.

“A report like this would have roiled markets several decades ago,” said Robert Brusca, an economist with FAO Economics. “There are lots of shortages and prices rising and input costs going up and labor in short supply.”

The Fed survey was based on interviews by the Fed's 12 regional banks with business contacts in their regions. It will form the basis for discussions on the economy when central bank officials next meet on July 27-28.

The expectation is that after that meeting the central bank will keep interest unchanged near a record low of zero percent as a way to bolster the economy as it rebounds from last year's pandemic recession.

The survey found that three-fourths of the Fed's districts reported either slight or modest job gains with demand strongest for low-skilled workers, with labor shortages often cited as the reason that firms could not fill their vacancies.

“All districts noted an increased use of non-wage cash incentives to attract and retain workers,” the Fed said with many businesses expecting the difficulty in finding workers to extend into the early fall.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered the Fed's twice-a-year monetary report to Congress on Wednesday. In his testimony, Powell suggested that inflation, which has been surging as the economy strengthens, will remain elevated in coming months but will then moderate.

Powell was upbeat in his views on the economy, saying growth is on track “to post its fastest rate of increase in decades” but that there was still a long way to go before the labor market is fully healed.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Highway in Charleston, S.C.
Infrastructure Spending Has Always Involved Social Engineering
Americans have been far too hesitant to acknowledge that many infrastructure projects have hurt communities of color.
Jun 29th, 2021
Rubble and debris around towering grain silos gutted in an August 2020 explosion, Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 2, 2020.
Engineers Study Rebuilding Silos Destroyed in Blast
The grain silos were destroyed in a massive explosion at Beirut’s port.
Jun 28th, 2021
In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship 'Liberty' is docked at Port Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Corp. continues to lose billions while it waits for cruising to recover from the pandemic.
Carnival Loses $2.1B Waiting for Cruising to Resume
Shares fell 2.5%.
Jun 25th, 2021
In this April 23 photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.
May U.S. Durable Goods Orders Up 2.3%
It was a strong bounce-back from a 0.8% drop the previous month.
Jun 24th, 2021
This April 6, 2021 photo shows the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami in Miami. The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year.
U.S. Economy up 6.4% in Q1 with Stronger Future Gains Expected
The growth could be the best since 1984.
Jun 24th, 2021
In this May 18, 2020 photo, a lone traveler goes through a security check point at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, in SeaTac, Wash.
U.S. Airports to Get $8B in Pandemic Relief
Most of the money will go to big airports with commercial airline service.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The economy is growing at a healthy clip, and that has accelerated inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says.
Powell Says Economy Growing Rapidly, Inflation Up 'Notably'
Powell believes the inflation increase is temporary.
Jun 22nd, 2021
This photo provided by Heaven Hill Distillery on June 18 shows the Heaven Hill Distillery, a $19 million tourist center that opened this week In Bardstown, KY. The new center, called the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, is the latest investment by a Kentucky bourbon producer to promote the state’s tourism tourism.
Kentucky's Bourbon Tourism Bouncing Back
Concerns about a pandemic hangover for Kentucky’s world-famous bourbon industry are quickly evaporating.
Jun 21st, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed May Dial Back Low-Interest Rates Sooner than Planned
The Fed previously estimated that no rate hike would occur before 2024.
Jun 16th, 2021
American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange, in this Feb. 16, 2021 photo.
White House Confident That Consumer, Producer Prices Will Ease
The White House points to charts that dig into two key market-based measures of inflation and show no cause for alarm in the medium to long term.
Jun 16th, 2021
In this April 22 photo, Marie Tibbott sorts product at EIP Manufacturing in Earlville, Iowa.
US Wholesale Prices Up Record 6.6% Over Past Year
Prices jumped 0.8% in May, led by rising food costs.
Jun 15th, 2021