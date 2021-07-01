Inflation Concerns Should Focus on Paystubs, Not Just Commodity Prices

When wages go up, they tend to stay there, unlike the up-and-down vagaries of commodities.

Jul 1st, 2021
Stan Choe
I Stock 145986613
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone would like to get paid more, but the worry on Wall Street is there could be too much of a good thing.

Wages are going up for workers across many industries as the economy roars out of the recession. And in terms of inflation, which is the bogeyman for investors right now, a big and sustained gain in wages would be even more dangerous than the price spikes already seen for oil and other commodities.

When wages go up, they tend to stay there, unlike the up-and-down vagaries of commodities. Lumber prices have already more than halved, for example, after nearly doubling in the first four-plus months of the year. Few workers would willingly give up all or half of their raises.

That’s why the upcoming monthly report on the job market, due Friday, could be an even bigger deal for markets than it usually is. Besides showing how many people employers hired, it will also detail how much wages are rising for workers across the country.

Economists expect the report to show a 0.4% rise in average hourly earnings in June from a month before. If they’re correct, it would be the first time growth has been that high for three straight months, at least since such records began a little more than 15 years ago.

For now, many investors aren’t that worried. They see wage growth moderating eventually, which would keep a cap on inflation. More people are getting vaccinated, benefits for unemployed workers are getting less generous and reopening schools in the fall will allow parents to return to work. All that should mean employers get more applicants to choose from, easing the pressure to raise pay to fill openings.

Other sources of inflation, meanwhile, such as used cars and building materials, should see prices come down as supply bottlenecks and other constraints clear.

“We’ve likely already seen the highest monthly inflation readings of 2021,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen.

The threat is still real, though. Wage growth so far has been driven mainly by middle- and high-paying industries, such as aerospace products and insurance, according to a review by Morgan Stanley. But that’s been broadening out recently.

Restaurants, grocery stores and gasoline stations are all seeing elevated wage pressures, for example.

Look no further than Chipotle Mexican Grill, which just increased its restaurant wages to an average of $15 per hour. The company raised prices on its menu by roughly 3.5% to 4% to help cover the additional wages.

“We really prefer not to” raise prices, CEO Brian Niccol said at a recent conference hosted by Baird. “But it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed and make sure that we had the pipeline of people to support our growth.”

CFO Jack Hartung said he expects others in the industry will have to follow suit. Otherwise, they’ll lose out on workers.

Therein lies Wall Street's fear about wage growth staying high. On the plus side, higher wages gives workers more money to spend, which in turn drives the economy higher. But in one scenario, companies can't raise their own prices enough to cover their higher payrolls and maintain profits. That worries investors because stock prices tend to track with corporate earnings over the long term.

Even if companies can pass higher costs onto customers, it would likely result in a more lasting era of high inflation. That would dash the Federal Reserve’s insistence that higher inflation so far looks to be only a temporary problem, because it’s a result of shortages and other bottlenecks.

Inflation in May hit 3.9%, according to the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure. After ignoring food and energy costs, which can swing sharply from month to month, inflation was at its highest level since 1992.

If inflation ends up more stubborn than expected, the Fed would have to raise interest rates more aggressively than it’s signaled. That in turn would take away one of the major reasons for the stock market’s recent run to records: the hardened belief that “There Is No Alternative” to paying ever-higher prices for stocks when bonds are paying so little in interest. It's become such a ubiquitous belief that it goes by the simple acronym of TINA.

So congratulate your neighbor on that raise, and hopefully yourself on yours as well. Wall Street likely won't.

More in Economics
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
While physical inventory counts are a necessary evil, they don't need to be such a significant burden.
Jun 29th, 2021
In this April 23 photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.
May U.S. Durable Goods Orders Up 2.3%
It was a strong bounce-back from a 0.8% drop the previous month.
Jun 24th, 2021
This April 6, 2021 photo shows the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami in Miami. The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year.
U.S. Economy up 6.4% in Q1 with Stronger Future Gains Expected
The growth could be the best since 1984.
Jun 24th, 2021
In this May 18, 2020 photo, a lone traveler goes through a security check point at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, in SeaTac, Wash.
U.S. Airports to Get $8B in Pandemic Relief
Most of the money will go to big airports with commercial airline service.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The economy is growing at a healthy clip, and that has accelerated inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says.
Powell Says Economy Growing Rapidly, Inflation Up 'Notably'
Powell believes the inflation increase is temporary.
Jun 22nd, 2021
This photo provided by Heaven Hill Distillery on June 18 shows the Heaven Hill Distillery, a $19 million tourist center that opened this week In Bardstown, KY. The new center, called the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, is the latest investment by a Kentucky bourbon producer to promote the state’s tourism tourism.
Kentucky's Bourbon Tourism Bouncing Back
Concerns about a pandemic hangover for Kentucky’s world-famous bourbon industry are quickly evaporating.
Jun 21st, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed May Dial Back Low-Interest Rates Sooner than Planned
The Fed previously estimated that no rate hike would occur before 2024.
Jun 16th, 2021
American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange, in this Feb. 16, 2021 photo.
White House Confident That Consumer, Producer Prices Will Ease
The White House points to charts that dig into two key market-based measures of inflation and show no cause for alarm in the medium to long term.
Jun 16th, 2021
In this April 22 photo, Marie Tibbott sorts product at EIP Manufacturing in Earlville, Iowa.
US Wholesale Prices Up Record 6.6% Over Past Year
Prices jumped 0.8% in May, led by rising food costs.
Jun 15th, 2021
Santos Hilario Galvez makes a purchase at a store that accepts Bitcoin, Tamanique, El Salvador, June 9, 2021.
At Bitcoin Beach, a Glimpse of the Crypto Economy
El Zonte, known to surfers for its pounding waves, has had the cryptocurrency in its economy for the past year.
Jun 11th, 2021
Rob Bondurant, a supervisor at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company, loads up a finishing machine in the Jackson, Miss., facility, Friday, May 28, 2021. The lack of workers has forced some supervisors to assume additional duties. Charita McCarrol, human resources manager at the company, cites the abuse by some people of the $300-a-week federal supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other programs that offered extended support for the unemployed, with providing a soon to end financial staple. She also cited that for some people, a steady paycheck and benefits like health care, are not enough of an incentive to pass up the expiring benefits.
Unemployment Claims Drop for Sixth Straight Week
In May, the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs.
Jun 10th, 2021
The World Bank building in Washington, April 5, 2021.
World Bank Projects Best Global Growth in Nearly 50 Years
But the 2021 rebound will be uneven, led by rich countries that could afford to spend vast amounts to support their economies.
Jun 8th, 2021