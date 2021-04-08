Fed: Recovery is Coming, But Economy 'Different'

Jerome Powell said some industries will likely be smaller than they were before the pandemic.

Apr 8th, 2021
Christopher Rugaber
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell on Thursday, April 8, 2021 said the U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, though he cautioned not all will immediately benefit.
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell on Thursday, April 8, 2021 said the U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, though he cautioned not all will immediately benefit.
Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

But he cautioned that not all will immediately benefit.

“There are a number of factors that are coming together to support a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy," Powell said during the virtual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Those factors are putting the nation “on track to allow a full reopening of the economy fairly soon.”

Still, Powell said many Americans who are out of work will struggle to find new jobs because some industries will likely be smaller than they were before the pandemic. In other cases, employers are seeking to use technology instead of workers where possible, he said.

“It’s important to remember we’re not going back to the same economy,” Powell said. “This will be a different economy."

Powell spoke along with other world economic leaders during the meetings of the two global lending agencies. The roundtable discussion also addressed an emerging trend of wealthier nations recovering much faster from the pandemic than poorer countries, in part because of much faster vaccinations.

Ngozi Oknojo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, said that the unequal distribution of vaccines could threaten the global economic recovery. Just 0.1% of vaccines have gone to low-income countries, she said.

“If we don’t do something to change the pace at which the poorer countries are getting access to vaccines, it will take a long time to get to herd immunity for the world,” Oknojo-Iweala said. That, in turn, could threaten those nations already vaccinated, by spreading new variants that could push up case counts and reverse economic progress in wealthier countries.

Powell also endorsed the idea of more government investment in the United States, though he specified he wasn’t referring to any particular legislation. President Joe Biden earlier this week proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure investment package.

The Fed chair made an unusual personal admission, noting that he drives by a tent city of homeless people on his way home from Fed headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I think we need to really as a country — and I’m not talking about any particular bill — invest in things that will increase the inclusiveness of the economy and the longer term potential of it, and particularly invest in people so that they can ... benefit from the prosperity of our economy,” he said.

Powell’s term as Fed chair will end in 2022. He was asked about whether he would be reappointed by Biden and said, “I don’t spend any time thinking about that.”

Biden, for his part, said Tuesday that he hadn’t yet spoken to Powell, his approach contrasting with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who often criticized and attacked Powell on Twitter, even though he had elevated him to the Fed chair position.

“I want to be real clear that I’m not going to do the kinds of things that had been done in the last administration,” Biden said, including “telling (the Fed) what they should and shouldn’t do.... So I’ve been very fastidious about not talking to them, but I do talk to the Secretary of Treasury."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is Powell's predecessor, and Powell served on the Fed's board of governors when she was chair.

On Tuesday, the IMF boosted its economic forecast for global economic growth this year to 6%, up from a projection of 5.5% in January. The increased growth is seen coming in large part from accelerated vaccine rollouts and the $1.9 trillion rescue package the Biden administration pushed through Congress last month.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters Wednesday that without the massive amounts of support provided by governments, last year’s recession, the worst since World War II, would have been three times more severe.

More in Economics
Imf Ap21089552009526
IMF Upgrades Global Growth Forecast
It could be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.
Apr 6th, 2021
In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. Yellen on Monday, April 5, 2021, urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration’s proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate.
Yellen Calls for Minimum Global Corporate Income Tax
She called the widespread worldwide slashing of tax rates a "30-year race to the bottom."
Apr 6th, 2021
A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March.
US Employers Add 916,000 Jobs in March as Hiring Accelerates
The March increase was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000.
Apr 2nd, 2021
In this Oct. 1, 2020 photo, traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant, in Everett, Wash.
US Manufacturing Sees Fastest Growth Since 1983
The PMI jumped nearly four points in March to its highest mark since December 1983.
Apr 1st, 2021
In this file photo, an employee wearing a face mask stands inside a Huawei flagship store in Beijing.
Huawei Says 2020 Sales Rose Despite Sanctions
The financials point to a possible future that focuses on the Chinese market and products that are less vulnerable to foreign pressure.
Mar 31st, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.
Biden Wants Infrastructure Package Approved Over Summer
The final price tag is in flux, but is projected to be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion.
Mar 30th, 2021
After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening.
Jobless Claims Fall to Fewest Since Pandemic Began
It's the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid has fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of last year.
Mar 25th, 2021
This Oct. 29, 2020 file photo, a passer-by walks past stoves on display at a Home Depot location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January 2021, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24.
Durable Goods Orders Fall Sharply
Orders declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains.
Mar 24th, 2021
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 3, 2021.
Battling Bigness: Congress Eyes Action Against Monopolies
Lawmakers say numerous industries have become so concentrated that they’re hurting competition, consumers and the economy.
Mar 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1211454929
Fed Chair: US Economic Recovery 'Far From Complete'
Jerome Powell characterizes the economy as much improved, with about half the 20 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic having been recovered.
Mar 22nd, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Rate Expected to Remain Near Zero Through 2023
With its brightening outlook, the Fed on Wednesday significantly upgraded its forecasts for growth and inflation.
Mar 17th, 2021
In this May 13, 2020 photo, Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, MI.
February Industrial Production Sinks 2.2% Amid Winter Storms
The expectation is that the drop will be temporary, although there are concerns about growing global supply chain problems.
Mar 16th, 2021