IMF Upgrades Global Growth Forecast

It could be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.

Apr 6th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
Imf Ap21089552009526
Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast.

The 190-country lending agency said Tuesday that it expects the world economy to expand six percent in 2021, up from the 5.5 percent it had forecast in January. It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980. In 2022, the IMF predicts, international economic growth will decelerate to a still strong 4.4 percent, up from its January forecast of 4.2 percent.

"A way out of this health and economic crisis is increasingly visible,'' IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told reporters.

The agency's economists now estimate that the global economy shrank 3.3 percent in 2020 after the devastating recession that followed the coronavirus' eruption across the world early last spring. That is the worst annual figure in the IMF's database, though not as severe as the 3.5 percent drop it had estimated three months ago. Without $16 trillion in global government aid that helped sustain companies and consumers during COVID-19 lockdowns, IMF forecasters say, last year's downturn could have been three times worse.

The U.S. economy, the world's biggest, is now forecast to expand 6.4 percent in 2021 — its fastest growth since 1984 — and 3.5 percent in 2022. The U.S. growth is being supported by President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package, while an acceleration in the administering of vaccines is beginning to let Americans return to restaurants, bars, shops and airports in larger numbers.

The world's second-largest economy, China, which imposed a draconian COVID-19 clampdown a year ago and got a head start on an economic recovery, will record 8.4 percent growth this year and 5.6 percent in 2022, the IMF estimates. The monetary fund expects the 19 countries that share the euro currency to collectively expand 4.4 percent this year and 3.8 percent in 2022. Japan is expected to register 3.3 percent growth this year and 2.5 percent next year.

Gopinath warned that the economic recovery is likely to be uneven. The rebound is expected to be slower in poor countries that can't afford massive government stimulus and in those dependent on tourism. Economic damage from the health crisis is "reversing gains in poverty reduction'' and last year increased the ranks of extreme poor by 95 million compared with pre-pandemic projections.

She also predicted that "many of the jobs lost are unlikely to return'' — because of trends accelerated by the pandemic, such as stepped-up automation and a shift toward e-commerce and away from brick-and-mortar stores. A faster recovery in the United States means U.S. interest rates could rise "in unexpected ways,'' rattling financial markets and pulling investment out of hard-hit, debt-ridden emerging markets.

In the IMF's estimation, the global rebound will gradually lose momentum and return to pre-COVID levels of just above three percent growth. Countries will again encounter the obstacles they faced before the pandemic, including aging work forces in most rich countries and in China.

More in Economics
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions manufacturers need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening.
Jobless Claims Fall to Fewest Since Pandemic Began
It's the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid has fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of last year.
Mar 25th, 2021
This Oct. 29, 2020 file photo, a passer-by walks past stoves on display at a Home Depot location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January 2021, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24.
Durable Goods Orders Fall Sharply
Orders declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains.
Mar 24th, 2021
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 3, 2021.
Battling Bigness: Congress Eyes Action Against Monopolies
Lawmakers say numerous industries have become so concentrated that they’re hurting competition, consumers and the economy.
Mar 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1211454929
Fed Chair: US Economic Recovery 'Far From Complete'
Jerome Powell characterizes the economy as much improved, with about half the 20 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic having been recovered.
Mar 22nd, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Rate Expected to Remain Near Zero Through 2023
With its brightening outlook, the Fed on Wednesday significantly upgraded its forecasts for growth and inflation.
Mar 17th, 2021
In this May 13, 2020 photo, Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, MI.
February Industrial Production Sinks 2.2% Amid Winter Storms
The expectation is that the drop will be temporary, although there are concerns about growing global supply chain problems.
Mar 16th, 2021
Nokia has announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years.
Nokia Could Cut 10K Jobs, Use Funds for 5G R&D
The job cuts should reduce costs by $715 million by 2023.
Mar 16th, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill on March 10 in Washington.
Pelosi Pledges Swift Work on Infrastructure Package
President Biden proposed $2 trillion in clean energy, public transit, and road and bridge projects during the campaign.
Mar 15th, 2021
In this file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU.
EU Takes Legal Action vs. UK Over Brexit Deal
Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.
Mar 15th, 2021
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
Wholesale Prices Rise as Energy Costs Jump
The increases could impact inflation rates.
Mar 12th, 2021
Trucks pass a checkpoint at the port in Dover, England, Dec. 31, 2020.
UK Trade with EU Plunges After Brexit
The drop contributed to a nearly 3% decline in economic output.
Mar 12th, 2021