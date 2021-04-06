Services Sector Surges to Record High

Services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs.

Apr 6th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, waiter Jose Bravo, center, delivers food for Alberto Castaneda, left, and his wife, Esther, at Picos restaurant in Houston. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday, April 5 that the U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices all surged.
In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, waiter Jose Bravo, center, delivers food for Alberto Castaneda, left, and his wife, Esther, at Picos restaurant in Houston. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday, April 5 that the U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices all surged.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as the easing of coronavirus restrictions released pent-up consumer demand.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. The old record of 60.9 was set in October 2018.

New orders also hit a record, and hiring and prices grew faster.

Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the pandemic last spring. The March reading was much higher than economists had expected. The rollout of vaccines is encouraging Americans to return to normal life — shopping and eating out — and President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan is also likely to stimulate demand for services and juice economic growth.

“All the right pieces for a faster services recovery – expanded vaccine eligibility, reopenings, and historic fiscal expansion – are falling into place,'' economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco of Oxford Econmics wrote in a research note.

Although debate on economic policy often focuses on manufacturing, services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs and 83% of private jobs.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.
Biden Wants Infrastructure Package Approved Over Summer
The final price tag is in flux, but is projected to be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion.
Mar 30th, 2021
After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening.
Jobless Claims Fall to Fewest Since Pandemic Began
It's the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid has fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of last year.
Mar 25th, 2021
This Oct. 29, 2020 file photo, a passer-by walks past stoves on display at a Home Depot location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January 2021, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24.
Durable Goods Orders Fall Sharply
Orders declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains.
Mar 24th, 2021
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 3, 2021.
Battling Bigness: Congress Eyes Action Against Monopolies
Lawmakers say numerous industries have become so concentrated that they’re hurting competition, consumers and the economy.
Mar 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1211454929
Fed Chair: US Economic Recovery 'Far From Complete'
Jerome Powell characterizes the economy as much improved, with about half the 20 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic having been recovered.
Mar 22nd, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Rate Expected to Remain Near Zero Through 2023
With its brightening outlook, the Fed on Wednesday significantly upgraded its forecasts for growth and inflation.
Mar 17th, 2021
In this May 13, 2020 photo, Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, MI.
February Industrial Production Sinks 2.2% Amid Winter Storms
The expectation is that the drop will be temporary, although there are concerns about growing global supply chain problems.
Mar 16th, 2021
Nokia has announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years.
Nokia Could Cut 10K Jobs, Use Funds for 5G R&D
The job cuts should reduce costs by $715 million by 2023.
Mar 16th, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill on March 10 in Washington.
Pelosi Pledges Swift Work on Infrastructure Package
President Biden proposed $2 trillion in clean energy, public transit, and road and bridge projects during the campaign.
Mar 15th, 2021
In this file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU.
EU Takes Legal Action vs. UK Over Brexit Deal
Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.
Mar 15th, 2021
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
Wholesale Prices Rise as Energy Costs Jump
The increases could impact inflation rates.
Mar 12th, 2021