Jobless Claims Fall to Fewest Since Pandemic Began

It's the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid has fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of last year.

Mar 25th, 2021
Christopher Rugaber
After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening.
After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 684,000, the fewest since the pandemic erupted a year ago and a sign that the economy is improving.

Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell from 781,000 the week before. It is the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid have fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of last year. Before the pandemic tore through the economy, applications had never topped that level.

Still, a total of 18.9 million people are continuing to collect jobless benefits, up from 18.2 million in the previous week. Roughly one-third of those recipients are in extended federal aid programs, which means they've been unemployed for at least six months.

Their prolonged joblessness could prove to be a long-term hindrance: Typically, many people who have been unemployed for extended periods struggle to find work even as the economy regains its health.

The economy has been showing signs of emerging from the pandemic crisis with renewed vigor, with spending picking up, manufacturing strengthening and employers adding workers. Hiring increased in February, with 379,000 added jobs — more than double January's total. The economy expanded at a 4.3 percent annual rate in the final three months of last year, the government estimated Thursday, slightly faster than its previous estimate. That pace is widely expected to accelerate in the coming months, fueled by substantial government rescue aid.

Credit card data from JPMorgan Chase showed that consumer spending jumped last week as the $1,400 checks that are going to most adults under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion emergency aid package began to be paid out. The Treasury says it has so far distributed 127 million payments worth $325 billion.

Last week, Federal Reserve policymakers substantially boosted their forecast for the economy this year, anticipating growth of 6.5 percent for 2021, up from an estimate of just 4.2 percent three months ago. That would be the fastest rate of expansion in any year since 1984. The Fed also projects that the unemployment rate will reach 4.5 percent by the end of this year, down from the current 6.2 percent.

Last week, some individual states reported sharp drops in applications for aid. In Illinois, they tumbled 80 percent to just under 15,000. In Ohio, they fell by nearly one-third to 69,000. Nationally, though, the number of recipients in an extended federal jobless benefits program jumped by 730,000 to 5.5 million, with nearly all the increase occurring in California.

Historically, the weekly unemployment claims figure has been considered an accurate reflection of the pace of layoffs. But that connection has weakened during the pandemic. Widespread fraud and the processing of backlogged claims have distorted many states' jobless aid data. That has been particularly true for the federal program that covers self-employed and gig workers; this data has fluctuated wildly in many states.

And a report from the California Policy Lab last week illustrated another complicating factor: Many people have applied multiple times during the pandemic, having been initially laid off or furloughed, then been called back to work, then been laid off again. Each layoff has triggered a new application for unemployment benefits.

The Policy Lab's report found that 75 percent of jobless claims in California in the final week of February were from people who had previously been laid off and applied for benefits.

Across the country, economic activity slowed in February as severe winter weather caused sharp drops in home sales, retail spending and orders for heavy factory goods. Most economists, though, say they think the economy is now rebounding as the weather improves and additional support from the new $1.9 trillion federal rescue package kicks in.

Some analysts are increasingly optimistic that hiring will accelerate quickly this year. Two senior fellows at the Brookings Institution have forecast that employers will add a substantial 700,000 to one million jobs per month, on average, over the next 10 months. At the higher end of that estimate, the economy by year's end would have regained all the 9.5 million jobs that remain lost to the pandemic.

There are still risks that could frustrate such hopes. The number of new daily coronavirus infections has leveled off, though hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall. And as many states have dropped or relaxed pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings and business activity, another wave of infections could weigh on the economy.

Though growth may accelerate this year, hiring often lags behind economic growth as businesses wait to see if rising demand is sustainable. What's more, roughly 4 million Americans stopped looking for work during the pandemic and aren't counted in the unemployment rate. Most of them will need to be re-hired for the economic recovery to be fully complete.

More in Economics
In this May 13, 2020 photo, Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, MI.
February Industrial Production Sinks 2.2% Amid Winter Storms
The expectation is that the drop will be temporary, although there are concerns about growing global supply chain problems.
Mar 16th, 2021
Nokia has announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years.
Nokia Could Cut 10K Jobs, Use Funds for 5G R&D
The job cuts should reduce costs by $715 million by 2023.
Mar 16th, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill on March 10 in Washington.
Pelosi Pledges Swift Work on Infrastructure Package
President Biden proposed $2 trillion in clean energy, public transit, and road and bridge projects during the campaign.
Mar 15th, 2021
In this file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU.
EU Takes Legal Action vs. UK Over Brexit Deal
Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.
Mar 15th, 2021
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
Wholesale Prices Rise as Energy Costs Jump
The increases could impact inflation rates.
Mar 12th, 2021
Trucks pass a checkpoint at the port in Dover, England, Dec. 31, 2020.
UK Trade with EU Plunges After Brexit
The drop contributed to a nearly 3% decline in economic output.
Mar 12th, 2021
A 'Space Available' real estate sign is posted on the facade of a closed supermarket on March 2 in Manchester, NH.
How COVID-19 Reshaped the US Economy
Here's where things stand at the one-year mark.
Mar 11th, 2021
A JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired.
US Jobless Claims Fall as Pace of Layoffs Eases
Recent signs show the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery.
Mar 11th, 2021
Hands Holding Green Globe With Grassy Background 453897319 1987x1512 1 6048d8f724bf3
Bezos to Spend $10B on Climate Change
His funding will be applied at a pace of more than $1 billion per year.
Mar 10th, 2021
Logan DeWitt stands outside his home in Kansas City, Kansas.
Many Still Dealing with COVID-Related Financial Loss
The pandemic has been devastating for some Americans, while leaving others virtually unscathed or even in better shape.
Mar 9th, 2021
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross a scramble intersection in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Virus Vaccines Inject Hope in World Economy
Expectations for global GDP growth have risen significantly since December.
Mar 9th, 2021
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, head to the Senate chamber, March 5, 2021.
Senate OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill
The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extended emergency unemployment benefits.
Mar 8th, 2021