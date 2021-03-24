Durable Goods Orders Fall Sharply

Orders declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains.

Mar 24th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
This Oct. 29, 2020 file photo, a passer-by walks past stoves on display at a Home Depot location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January 2021, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24.
This Oct. 29, 2020 file photo, a passer-by walks past stoves on display at a Home Depot location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January 2021, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24.
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell a sharp 1.1% in February with demand in a key sector that tracks business investment also dropping.

Orders for durable goods declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains including a sizable 3.5% rise in January, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The drop was larger than expected but likely was adversely effected by the severe winter storms that hit much of the country last month as well as continued supply-chain problems.

The category that covers business investment dropped 0.8% in February following solid gains of 0.6% in January and 1.5% in December.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill on March 10 in Washington.
Pelosi Pledges Swift Work on Infrastructure Package
President Biden proposed $2 trillion in clean energy, public transit, and road and bridge projects during the campaign.
Mar 15th, 2021
In this file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU.
EU Takes Legal Action vs. UK Over Brexit Deal
Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.
Mar 15th, 2021
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
Wholesale Prices Rise as Energy Costs Jump
The increases could impact inflation rates.
Mar 12th, 2021
Trucks pass a checkpoint at the port in Dover, England, Dec. 31, 2020.
UK Trade with EU Plunges After Brexit
The drop contributed to a nearly 3% decline in economic output.
Mar 12th, 2021
A 'Space Available' real estate sign is posted on the facade of a closed supermarket on March 2 in Manchester, NH.
How COVID-19 Reshaped the US Economy
Here's where things stand at the one-year mark.
Mar 11th, 2021
A JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired.
US Jobless Claims Fall as Pace of Layoffs Eases
Recent signs show the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery.
Mar 11th, 2021
Hands Holding Green Globe With Grassy Background 453897319 1987x1512 1 6048d8f724bf3
Bezos to Spend $10B on Climate Change
His funding will be applied at a pace of more than $1 billion per year.
Mar 10th, 2021
Logan DeWitt stands outside his home in Kansas City, Kansas.
Many Still Dealing with COVID-Related Financial Loss
The pandemic has been devastating for some Americans, while leaving others virtually unscathed or even in better shape.
Mar 9th, 2021
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross a scramble intersection in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Virus Vaccines Inject Hope in World Economy
Expectations for global GDP growth have risen significantly since December.
Mar 9th, 2021
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, head to the Senate chamber, March 5, 2021.
Senate OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill
The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extended emergency unemployment benefits.
Mar 8th, 2021
In this file photo, a passerby walks past a hiring sign while entering a Target store in Westwood, MA.
U.S. Adds 379K Jobs as Sign of Economic Hope
It's the most since October, and a sign that the economy could be strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop and consumer spending increases.
Mar 5th, 2021