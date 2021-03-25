After Forgetful 2020, Energy Poised for Big Rebound

Analysts expect the energy sector to make overall stock gains of up to 45 percent this year, which would make it the biggest gain by far.

Mar 25th, 2021
Damian Troise
In this Feb. 2, 2020 photo, pump jacks operate in an oilfield as the sun begins to set on the horizon in Midland, Texas.
In this Feb. 2, 2020 photo, pump jacks operate in an oilfield as the sun begins to set on the horizon in Midland, Texas.
Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File

Energy companies spent the first quarter of 2021 recharging from a draining year. Wall Street expects that growth to continue as energy companies and many of the other companies beaten down by the virus benefit from a the vaccine push aimed at bringing the pandemic to an end.

Marathon Oil, Exxon Mobil and other stocks in the sector have jumped as the economy recovers from the virus pandemic, driving demand for oil.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect the energy sector to make overall stock gains of up to 45% this year, based on current median target prices. That would make the sector the biggest gainer of the year, far outpacing 20% gains expected in the technology sector.

The energy sector is already the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 so far this year, rising nearly 30%, while the broader index is only up about 5%. The gains mark a sharp turnaround from last year, when the sector shed 37% of its value as people stopped traveling and commuting to work. Their profits disappeared, with many swinging to a loss.

“Investors are coming around to the fact that the recovery is going to be pretty robust,” said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. "What we’re seeing is very much aligned with what you would expect in a recovery trade.”

OPEC is also maintaining its production cuts to support prices as demand recovers. It cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day after the pandemic hit last year, but eased that to 7.7 million barrels per day by the end of 2020.

That's helped lift oil prices 20% in 2021, a sharp turnaround from last year's 20% drop. Oil prices are now back to pre-pandemic levels.

Oil producers are expected to continue benefiting from the tighter global supply of oil at a time of increasing demand. Most OPEC oil cartel countries are leaving voluntary production cuts in place through April.

Global oil consumption has just about returned to its pre-pandemic levels and is expected to steadily rise through the rest of 2021 and 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It expects production cuts from OPEC to ease beginning in May, which could temper oil prices moving into the second half of the year.

“They (OPEC) can easily open the valve and they will at some point,” said David Lefkowitz, head of Americas equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.

A continued slump in air travel is still holding back a bigger increase in oil demand and OPEC will likely time the resumption of full production with that demand, he said. Meanwhile, many U.S. companies are focusing on cutting costs and building up cash reserves instead of investing in production.

Marathon Oil told investors in February that even if stronger crude oil prices hold, it will continue to focus on its cash flow and cost cuts. Exxon Mobil said it is also pacing its investments to build up a cash cushion.

More in Economics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this May 13, 2020 photo, Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, MI.
February Industrial Production Sinks 2.2% Amid Winter Storms
The expectation is that the drop will be temporary, although there are concerns about growing global supply chain problems.
Mar 16th, 2021
Nokia has announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years.
Nokia Could Cut 10K Jobs, Use Funds for 5G R&D
The job cuts should reduce costs by $715 million by 2023.
Mar 16th, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill on March 10 in Washington.
Pelosi Pledges Swift Work on Infrastructure Package
President Biden proposed $2 trillion in clean energy, public transit, and road and bridge projects during the campaign.
Mar 15th, 2021
In this file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU.
EU Takes Legal Action vs. UK Over Brexit Deal
Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.
Mar 15th, 2021
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
Wholesale Prices Rise as Energy Costs Jump
The increases could impact inflation rates.
Mar 12th, 2021
Trucks pass a checkpoint at the port in Dover, England, Dec. 31, 2020.
UK Trade with EU Plunges After Brexit
The drop contributed to a nearly 3% decline in economic output.
Mar 12th, 2021
A 'Space Available' real estate sign is posted on the facade of a closed supermarket on March 2 in Manchester, NH.
How COVID-19 Reshaped the US Economy
Here's where things stand at the one-year mark.
Mar 11th, 2021
A JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired.
US Jobless Claims Fall as Pace of Layoffs Eases
Recent signs show the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery.
Mar 11th, 2021
Hands Holding Green Globe With Grassy Background 453897319 1987x1512 1 6048d8f724bf3
Bezos to Spend $10B on Climate Change
His funding will be applied at a pace of more than $1 billion per year.
Mar 10th, 2021
Logan DeWitt stands outside his home in Kansas City, Kansas.
Many Still Dealing with COVID-Related Financial Loss
The pandemic has been devastating for some Americans, while leaving others virtually unscathed or even in better shape.
Mar 9th, 2021
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross a scramble intersection in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Virus Vaccines Inject Hope in World Economy
Expectations for global GDP growth have risen significantly since December.
Mar 9th, 2021