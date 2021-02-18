Fed Officials Expressed Concerns Over Slowing Economy

The minutes of the Fed's January discussions show officials believed the public health crisis is still posing “considerable risks” to the economy.

Feb 18th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country. They noted that the economy's outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus.
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country. They noted that the economy's outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus.
Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country, noting that the outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus.

The minutes of the Fed's January discussions show officials believed that the ongoing public health crisis is still posing “considerable risks” to the economy.

The minutes, released Wednesday, reflect widespread Fed support for the central bank's policy of emphasizing ultra-low interest rates to boost the economy and help millions of Americans regain lost jobs.

“Members agreed that the Federal Reserve was committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time," according to the minutes, which covered the Fed's discussions at its Jan. 26-27 meeting.

The minutes note some improvement in the economy's medium-term outlook as distribution of vaccines ramped up and Congress passed a $900 billion relief measure that provided more direct payments to individuals and expanded unemployment benefits.

At its January meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of zero to 0.25% and pledged to keep pursuing its low-interest rate policies until an economic recovery is well underway.

The Fed does not meet again until March 16-17. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, however, will appear before Congress next week to deliver the central bank’s semi-annual monetary report to the Congress, an appearance financial markets will be following closely for any clues of the Fed’s future moves on interest rates.

The Fed has signaled that it does not plan to begin raising interest rates until after 2023. In addition to low rates, the Fed is buying $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month and analysts expect those purchases to continue for some time to come.

Analysts said the minutes indicate no change from the Fed's emphasis on keeping rates low until the economy has recovered.

Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics, said he believes the Fed will not start to reduce its monthly bond purchases until next year and that the first Fed rate hike will not come until 2024.

Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, said that the main takeaway from the minutes is that “accommodative monetary policy will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

The minutes show that Fed staff updated Fed officials on their assessment of the stability of the U.S. financial system. The staff noted that some financial-market assets had elevated valuations.

“The staff assessed vulnerabilities associated with household and business borrowing as notable, reflecting increased leverage and decreased incomes and revenues in 2020,” the minutes said.

But the staff presentation said that banks have continued to maintain significant levels of high-quality assets and stable sources of funding should loan losses begin to mount.

In remarks last week to the Economic Club of New York, Powell emphasized the Fed’s commitment to reduce unemployment to multi-decade lows.

Powell said while the early recovery last year, helped by nearly $4 trillion in government support, had been surprising, the country was “still very far from a strong labor market whose benefits are broadly shared.”

The government on Wednesday reported the biggest monthly gain in wholesale prices in more than a decade. That news followed a report last week that consumer prices rose in January at their fastest pace in four months.

Powell has cautioned that inflation, which has been a no-show for the past decade, could accelerate for a time in coming months as the country opens up. But he and many private economists believe this will be only a temporary rise and not a sign that inflation is getting out of control.

More in Economics
FILE - In this file photo, Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during a panel discussion.
1st Woman, African Chosen to Lead World Trade Organization
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, was named director-general by representatives of the 164 countries that make up the WTO.
Feb 16th, 2021
The Palace of Westminster, London, Jan. 18, 2021.
UK Economy Suffers Biggest Drop Since 1709
The economy shrank 9.9% last year, more than twice the figure of the global financial crisis in 2009.
Feb 12th, 2021
In this June 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Bezos is one of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2020, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings.
The Top 50 Charity Donors in 2020 Revealed
While Jeff Bezos topped the list, one name was notably absent.
Feb 10th, 2021
Ecology Concept Hand Holding Light Bulb Against Nature On Green Leaf With Icons Energy Sources For Renewable, Sustainable Development, Save Energy 1158790704 1237x850
A Business Case for the Circular Economy
Besides reducing their strain on the environment, there are some major business benefits for manufacturing companies taking a circular approach.
Feb 9th, 2021
In this image made from video provided by Tanja 7, firefighters and emergency workers at the scene of flooding in Tangier, Morocco, Monday, Feb, 8 2021.
28 Garment Workers Killed in Flooded Factory
The total number of laborers at the illegal site wasn't immediately known.
Feb 9th, 2021
In this file photo, a newly built power generation plant that is part of a mega-energy project including a natural gas pipeline traversing three states is seen with the Popocatepetl Volcano in the background near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico.
US Business Chamber Slams Mexican Electricity Law
The government is pushing to steer away from private investment and renewables in favor of state-run plants.
Feb 8th, 2021
A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan's benchmark momentarily reaching three-decade highs, on growing optimism about the global economy.
Global Shares Rise as Optimism Grows
Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings reports and progress in the distribution of vaccines.
Feb 8th, 2021
People walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo. Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. reported an $11 billion profit for the October-December quarter as its investments rose in value.
Profit at Japan's SoftBank Skyrockets
Although some companies have been hurt by the pandemic, those SoftBank has invested in have benefitted from the need to stay home.
Feb 8th, 2021
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Yellen: Biden's Plan Could Restore Full Employment by 2022
She said the urgent need now is to deal with the problems raised by the pandemic-induced recession.
Feb 8th, 2021
Street View Of Tesla Motors Showroom With Cars Inside And Illuminated Logo Brandin At Dusk London Uk 803666444 2125x1417 (1)
Tesla Buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, Will Accept as Payment Soon
In a filing with the SEC, the EV maker said its investment in digital currency and other "alternative reserve assets" may grow.
Feb 8th, 2021
Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site in Simi Valley, California. Hiring has weakened for six straight months.
Employers Add Just 49K Jobs, Unemployment Falls
It shows that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession.
Feb 5th, 2021
Robots Welding In Factory 156642859 4069x2630
US Productivity Fell Sharply in Q4, Labor Costs Rose
The economic roller coaster created by the pandemic continues.
Feb 4th, 2021