January Wholesale Prices Jump 1.3%

The gain was led by health care and energy prices.

Feb 17th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
I Stock 1179825208
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices surged by a record 1.3% in January, led by big gains in health care and energy prices.

The bigger-than-expected increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. It followed much milder inflation readings of 0.3% in December and 0.1% in November.

The increase reflected 1.2% jump in health care services and a 5.1% rise in energy prices, the biggest gain since a 9% rise in June.

The January increase means wholesale prices rose by 1.7% over the past 12 months, the sharpest increase over a similar period on record. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food, rose 1.2% in January, and 2% over the past 12 months.

Analysts, who had expected a much lower 0.4% January rise in wholesale prices, now believe that inflation is likely to rise this year after more than a decade well below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for annual price increases.

An uptick in inflation would not unwelcome because it would signal a fuller reopening of the economy and the return of robust consumer demand. But many believe inflation will remain contained.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said the upcoming inflation gains were “unlikely to be sustained, given ample excess capacity in the economy.”

And Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has already said he expects a temporary bump in inflation in coming months, but also indicated the Fed will not let them trigger a preemptive increase in Fed interest rates tamp down whatever price increases occur.

The Fed currently has its benchmark rate at a record-tying low near zero and is expected to keep rates low over the next three years to allow the economy to recovery from the recession brought on by the global pandemic.

Food costs rose a slight 0.2% in January after falling 0.2% in December.

The government reported last week that consumer prices rose 0.3% in January, the biggest gain in five months, reflecting a sharp rise in energy costs with gasoline prices up 7.4%. Over the past 12 months, consumer prices are up a modest 1.4%.

More in Economics
In this June 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Bezos is one of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2020, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings.
The Top 50 Charity Donors in 2020 Revealed
While Jeff Bezos topped the list, one name was notably absent.
Feb 10th, 2021
Ecology Concept Hand Holding Light Bulb Against Nature On Green Leaf With Icons Energy Sources For Renewable, Sustainable Development, Save Energy 1158790704 1237x850
A Business Case for the Circular Economy
Besides reducing their strain on the environment, there are some major business benefits for manufacturing companies taking a circular approach.
Feb 9th, 2021
In this image made from video provided by Tanja 7, firefighters and emergency workers at the scene of flooding in Tangier, Morocco, Monday, Feb, 8 2021.
28 Garment Workers Killed in Flooded Factory
The total number of laborers at the illegal site wasn't immediately known.
Feb 9th, 2021
In this file photo, a newly built power generation plant that is part of a mega-energy project including a natural gas pipeline traversing three states is seen with the Popocatepetl Volcano in the background near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico.
US Business Chamber Slams Mexican Electricity Law
The government is pushing to steer away from private investment and renewables in favor of state-run plants.
Feb 8th, 2021
A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan's benchmark momentarily reaching three-decade highs, on growing optimism about the global economy.
Global Shares Rise as Optimism Grows
Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings reports and progress in the distribution of vaccines.
Feb 8th, 2021
People walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo. Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. reported an $11 billion profit for the October-December quarter as its investments rose in value.
Profit at Japan's SoftBank Skyrockets
Although some companies have been hurt by the pandemic, those SoftBank has invested in have benefitted from the need to stay home.
Feb 8th, 2021
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Yellen: Biden's Plan Could Restore Full Employment by 2022
She said the urgent need now is to deal with the problems raised by the pandemic-induced recession.
Feb 8th, 2021
Street View Of Tesla Motors Showroom With Cars Inside And Illuminated Logo Brandin At Dusk London Uk 803666444 2125x1417 (1)
Tesla Buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, Will Accept as Payment Soon
In a filing with the SEC, the EV maker said its investment in digital currency and other "alternative reserve assets" may grow.
Feb 8th, 2021
Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site in Simi Valley, California. Hiring has weakened for six straight months.
Employers Add Just 49K Jobs, Unemployment Falls
It shows that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession.
Feb 5th, 2021
Robots Welding In Factory 156642859 4069x2630
US Productivity Fell Sharply in Q4, Labor Costs Rose
The economic roller coaster created by the pandemic continues.
Feb 4th, 2021
In this file photo, a bartender talks to a customer at the Gotham Bar and Grill in New York.
Businesses Face Hard Decisions on Whether, When to Hire
For many, it's a question of how comfortable customers will feel about gathering in places like restaurants, stores and gyms.
Feb 4th, 2021
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office with, from left, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Feb. 1, 2021.
Democrats Push On with $1.9T Rescue Plan
They hope to have COVID-19 relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.
Feb 3rd, 2021