Survey: Business Economists See Coronavirus as Biggest Risk

The recovery is expected to remain sluggish in coming months.

Oct 5th, 2020
Martin Crutsinger
Two women and a child wait to take a coronavirus test at a mobile testing site.
Two women and a child wait to take a coronavirus test at a mobile testing site.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy faces risks from a potential resurgence of the coronavirus and from the failure so far of Congress to provide additional financial support for struggling individuals and businesses.

That judgment emerges from a survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics of 52 forecasters who were polled last month. Among the forecasters, 55% said they regarded a second wave of COVID-19 cases as the most serious threat. Of those surveyed, 20% thought a lack of further government economic aid would pose the biggest risk.

The inability of Democrats and Republicans to forge a compromise has meant that unemployed Americans are no longer receiving a federal unemployment benefit. Support for small businesses has also expired. States and localities, many of which have suffered sharp declines in tax revenue, are struggling, too, without further federal assistance.

Similar to many other economists, the NABE's forecasters have estimated that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a 25% annual rate in the just-ended July-September quarter. That would be the largest quarterly gain on records dating to 1947. But it would follow an even bigger contraction in the April-June quarter, when the coronavirus paralyzed much of the economy. For the current October-December quarter, the NABE panel foresees a 4.9% annual growth rate.

The recovery from the pandemic recession, in the view of the forecasters, will remain sluggish in coming months. A majority of them don't expect GDP to return to its pre-pandemic levels until sometime in 2022.

For all of 2020, the panel expects GDP to decline 4.3%. That would be the economy's first full-year contraction since a 2.5% fall in 2009 at the end of the Great Recession. For 2021, the forecasters expect growth of 3.6%.

“NABE panelists have become more optimistic, on balance, but remain concerned about a potential second-wave of COVID-19,” noted Eugenio Aleman, an economist at Wells Fargo Bank and the chair of the NABE survey panel.

On the danger that the economy might suffer a double-dip recession, in which GDP would shrink again, 51% of the forecasters estimate the chances at 20% or less. Only 12% see the likelihood at 50% or more.

More than half the panelists believe that 10% to 20% of the jobs that have been lost to the pandemic recession are permanently gone, with many hotels, restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues unable to re-open.

On Friday, the government reported that the nation added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight monthly slowdown in hiring. The economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic. The unemployment rate did decline to 7.9% from 8.4% in August. The jobless rate had peaked this year at 14.7% in April.

More in Economics
I Stock 1025240764
Calif. Convict Tried to Steal $22M from PPP Loans
Prosecutors said he tried to destroy records by flushing them down the toilet.
Oct 5th, 2020
In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded.
US Hiring Slows for 3rd Month in Sign of Struggling Economy
Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost — more than were shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Jim Farley, Jr. during New York International Auto Show.
New Ford CEO Replaces CFO
Jim Farley made a series of structural and management changes in his first day on the job.
Oct 1st, 2020
Food Factory
September US Manufacturing PMI Dips 0.6% to 55.4
Among the six biggest industries, food, beverage & tobacco remains the best-performing sector, with fabricated metal and chemical products growing strongly.
Oct 1st, 2020
I Stock 1212922481
Consumer Spending Up Just 1% in August
It was the weakest growth since spending plummeted 12.7 percent in April.
Oct 1st, 2020
Storefront with store closing and sale signs in Dedham, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020.
Economy Plunges 31.4% in Spring, but Big Rebound Expected
Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30% in the current quarter, shattering a 50-year-old record.
Sep 30th, 2020
I Stock 681852180
SEC: Fiat Chrysler to Pay $9.5M for Misleading Investors
The automaker made incomplete disclosures about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 1160442159
Seattle-Area Amazon Employee Charged With Insider Trading
Regulators allege she leaked confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million.
Sep 29th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020
AT&T store in New York, Oct. 21, 2014.
Verizon, AT&T Reach $116M Calif. Settlement
The state alleges the companies overcharged government customers over more than a decade.
Sep 25th, 2020
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot leaves the British Parliament's Business Innovation and Skills Committee after a hearing in London.
Drug Companies Work Jointly to Boost Vaccine Confidence
Ultimately, the public will have to trust regulators around the world and the independent experts that oversee drug trials.
Sep 24th, 2020
Carbuyingtn
Pandemic Shifts Auto Buying Priorities
People are postponing new car purchases.
Sep 23rd, 2020