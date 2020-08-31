Survey: China Manufacturing Logs Feeble Growth in August

China was the first economy to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over COVID-19 in March.

Aug 31st, 2020
Associated Press
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity held steady in August as domestic demand helped to offset weaker orders from exports markets that are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed Monday.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index released by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group declined to 51 from July’s 51.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate activity increasing.

A sub-measure for production declined to 53.5 from the previous month’s 54. Export orders shrank but at a slower rate. That measure improved to 49.1 from 48.4.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the virus and the first to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Chinese consumer demand is recovering but not as quickly as Beijing wants. The export outlook is uncertain due to rising coronavirus case numbes in the United States and some other important markets.

"The growth engine is now clear. Overseas demand will only pick up slowly,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report. “Until then China will rely more on its own for economic growth.“

China’s economy grew by an unexpectedly strong 3.2% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June, rebounding from a 6.8% contraction the previous quarter. Manufacturing is close to normal, but retailing, restaurants and other service industries are struggling.

Forecasters warn exports are likely to dip again later in the year once demand for masks, surgical gloves and other medical supplies eases. That will increase the importance of Chinese consumers and government stimulus spending in keeping a recovery on track.

More in Economics
In this March 3 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Fed Says it Will Keep Rates Near Zero Despite Inflation
The change signifies that the Fed is prepared to tolerate a higher level of inflation than it generally has in the past.
Aug 27th, 2020
Exxon
Exxon Mobil Dropped from Dow
The oil & gas company was the Dow's last original member.
Aug 26th, 2020
In this July 3, 2020, file photo, a woman watches the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo. 2020 is barely halfway over. The Great Recession inspired many money lessons that are relevant for the current coronavirus-related economic downturn. If you&rsquo;re feeling financially squeezed by the pandemic, explore actions that experts have suggested and taken to overcome obstacles in the previous financial crisis.
6 Great Recession Money Lessons that Still Apply
The recession last decade taught us some best practices on managing a turbulent economy.
Aug 26th, 2020
Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
Secretive Palantir Lifts Veil Before Wall Street Stock Sale
Like many other tech companies, it will be going public without ever turning a profit.
Aug 26th, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her mask off as she arrives with French President Emmanuel Macron for a press conference at the Fort de Bregancon, France, Aug. 20, 2020.
Germany's Record Contraction Less than Feared
Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years.
Aug 25th, 2020
Monique Kursar, left, completes a purchase with Amy Witt, owner of the Velvet Window clothing store in Dallas, May 13, 2020.
Consumer Confidence Falls for a Second Month
The drop indicated that renewed shutdowns weighed on the attitude of consumers.
Aug 25th, 2020
In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago. It&apos;s the paradox of a pandemic that has crushed the U.S. economy: There are 12.9 million job losses and a dangerous rash of closed business, yet the personal finances of many Americans have remained strong, and in some ways have even improved. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 45% of Americans say they&rsquo;re setting aside more money than usual. Twenty-six percent are paying down debt faster than they were before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, about half of Americans say they&rsquo;ve either saved more or paid down debt.
Americans Are Shoring Up Finances
While the greater savings helps to keep families more financially secure, it may also limit the scope of any recovery.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1138475682
Q&A: More Oil and Gas Bankruptcies Coming
Dozens of companies have filed for bankruptcy so far this year, and the pace is likely to accelerate.
Aug 24th, 2020
In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, CA during the coronavirus outbreak.
Unemployment Applications Reflect Painful US Economy Progression
The government reported Thursday that the number of workers applying for unemployment climbed back over 1 million last week after two weeks of declines.
Aug 21st, 2020
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Advancing Anti-Counterfeiting Tech
The global pandemic is exacerbating losses from counterfeiters, making the fight against fakes even more critical.
Aug 19th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou
World's Top Shipper Says Outlook for Trade Uncertain
Maersk said its revenue declined by 6.5% to $9 billion.
Aug 19th, 2020
Signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City.
Sales at Walmart.com Boom as US Goes Online to Resupply
Walmart quickly became a lifeline for consumers early this year when COVID-19 first hit.
Aug 18th, 2020