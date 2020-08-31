Too Risky? Fed Pressed to Expand Aid to Some Businesses

Some critics say a lending expansion might actually help big investors in the companies rather than the workers.

Aug 31st, 2020
Marcy Gordon
In this June 30, 2020, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, reflected in the sneeze guard set up between himself and members of the House Committee on Financial Services, speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington. With the economy still in the pandemic&rsquo;s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers. Lawmakers are pressing the central bank to deliver more aid to struggling small and mid-sized businesses.
In this June 30, 2020, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, reflected in the sneeze guard set up between himself and members of the House Committee on Financial Services, speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington. With the economy still in the pandemic’s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers. Lawmakers are pressing the central bank to deliver more aid to struggling small and mid-sized businesses.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the economy still in the pandemic’s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers. Lawmakers are pressing the central bank to deliver more aid to struggling small and mid-sized businesses.

The economic recovery has been uneven and painfully slow in the wake of shutdowns from the coronavirus. The pandemic has killed some 180,000 people in the U.S., and the number of laid-off workers collecting jobless benefits exceeds 14.5 million.

And now many lawmakers are asking the Fed to expand its lending to small and medium-sized businesses, by allowing companies to offer assets such as commercial properties as collateral. They warn that hard-hit hotels and shopping malls could suffer a huge wave of foreclosures, hurting local communities and jobs across the country.

“Inaction would be disastrous for taxpayers, for employees, for communities,” Rep. Van Taylor, a Texas Republican who is a leader of the bipartisan effort, said in an interview. He said the point is to save the jobs of the anxious hotel housekeepers, shift supervisors and other employees he’s heard from, most of them minorities.

The decision is on the doorstep of Fed Chairman Jay Powell and Steven Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s treasury secretary. Using money from Congress’ coronavirus relief package, the Treasury Department is guaranteeing the Fed’s lending programs — hundreds of billions each — to corporations, smaller businesses and state and local governments.

Powell and Mnuchin have said they’re considering the option.

But some critics say the lending expansion would be risky, and might actually help big investors in the companies rather than the workers.

The Fed faces a sort of Goldilocks dilemma over risk: How much is just right? With the prospect of continued economic hardship and severe unemployment on the near horizon, the central bank has to balance the benefits of government aid against the risk of losses to taxpayers.

The economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus health crisis called for massive federal aid programs, unprecedented in scope. U.S. taxpayers are funding them. So if a company fails after receiving a government emergency loan and can’t repay it, taxpayers take the loss.

Lawmakers are pressing for a broader approach in part because the Fed’s Main Street lending program for small and mid-sized businesses, to which it’s committing up to $600 billion, has had a slow start, with only modest borrower interest. They want the Fed to allow companies to qualify based on assets such as commercial properties, rather than measures of financial condition.

But Bharat Ramamurti, a Democratic appointee to the new Congressional Oversight Commission, says he has serious concerns. “It’s risky because it can be hard for the Fed to accurately appraise assets right now,” he told The Associated Press. “And in some important cases like hotels, it would help deep-pocketed property owners like private equity firms without any guarantee of helping bellhops and waitstaff and housekeepers.”

The only one of four members on the oversight panel who isn’t a member of Congress, Ramamurti was a senior policy adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic critic of Wall Street and corporations.

Leveraging the funds from Congress’ relief package, the Treasury Department is guaranteeing trillions of dollars — up to $4.5 trillion — in the Fed’s lending programs. The financial wizardry rests on a key assumption: The companies receiving the loans are deemed likely to repay once the crisis has passed and the economy has recovered.

Mnuchin has laid out the administration’s gamble. He says it’s possible that the government could lose some of the money it puts up. “Our intention is that we expect to take some losses. That’s our base-case scenario,” Mnuchin told Congress.

Mnuchin has spoken approvingly of the results from the $425 billion bailout of banks and automakers during the 2008-09 financial crisis, under the administrations of George W. Bush and then Barack Obama. In that case the government took stakes in the companies and finished with a $15 billion profit for taxpayers several years later as the economy recovered, the companies repaid their loans and their stock prices rebounded.

“There are scenarios ... where we could lose all of our capital, and we are prepared to do that,” Mnuchin has said. “There are scenarios where the world gets better and we could actually make a small amount of money.”

Powell, for his part, said, “We continue to be open to playing with the formula and making adjustments.” However, he added, “More debt may not be the answer here; debt doesn’t solve every problem.”

The Fed could play it fairly safe, lending to “fallen angel” companies that were in sound financial shape before the pandemic but then were starved of cash by the economic disruption. In that case the central bank may be accused of helping businesses that could borrow in the private markets and don’t need government aid. If it makes riskier loans, the Fed may be seen as propping up teetering “zombie” businesses that could default on payments. By law, the Fed cannot lend to insolvent companies.

The bipartisan group of over 100 U.S. House members pushing the changes, led by Reps. Taylor and Al Lawson, D-Fla., have asked Mnuchin and Powell to set up a Treasury-backed lending program for struggling companies that issue debt tied to their commercial mortgages, which is bought by investors.

The chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, also has made the case to Mnuchin and Powell, though proposing a somewhat different approach. And the two Republican members of the oversight commission, Rep. French Hill of Arkansas and Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, said in a hearing that assessing companies’ ability to repay based on the value of their commercial properties, rather than just financial condition or cash flow, could help hotel workers by keeping the businesses afloat.

More in Economics
In this March 3 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Fed Says it Will Keep Rates Near Zero Despite Inflation
The change signifies that the Fed is prepared to tolerate a higher level of inflation than it generally has in the past.
Aug 27th, 2020
Exxon
Exxon Mobil Dropped from Dow
The oil & gas company was the Dow's last original member.
Aug 26th, 2020
In this July 3, 2020, file photo, a woman watches the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo. 2020 is barely halfway over. The Great Recession inspired many money lessons that are relevant for the current coronavirus-related economic downturn. If you&rsquo;re feeling financially squeezed by the pandemic, explore actions that experts have suggested and taken to overcome obstacles in the previous financial crisis.
6 Great Recession Money Lessons that Still Apply
The recession last decade taught us some best practices on managing a turbulent economy.
Aug 26th, 2020
Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
Secretive Palantir Lifts Veil Before Wall Street Stock Sale
Like many other tech companies, it will be going public without ever turning a profit.
Aug 26th, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her mask off as she arrives with French President Emmanuel Macron for a press conference at the Fort de Bregancon, France, Aug. 20, 2020.
Germany's Record Contraction Less than Feared
Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years.
Aug 25th, 2020
Monique Kursar, left, completes a purchase with Amy Witt, owner of the Velvet Window clothing store in Dallas, May 13, 2020.
Consumer Confidence Falls for a Second Month
The drop indicated that renewed shutdowns weighed on the attitude of consumers.
Aug 25th, 2020
In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago. It&apos;s the paradox of a pandemic that has crushed the U.S. economy: There are 12.9 million job losses and a dangerous rash of closed business, yet the personal finances of many Americans have remained strong, and in some ways have even improved. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 45% of Americans say they&rsquo;re setting aside more money than usual. Twenty-six percent are paying down debt faster than they were before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, about half of Americans say they&rsquo;ve either saved more or paid down debt.
Americans Are Shoring Up Finances
While the greater savings helps to keep families more financially secure, it may also limit the scope of any recovery.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1138475682
Q&A: More Oil and Gas Bankruptcies Coming
Dozens of companies have filed for bankruptcy so far this year, and the pace is likely to accelerate.
Aug 24th, 2020
In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, CA during the coronavirus outbreak.
Unemployment Applications Reflect Painful US Economy Progression
The government reported Thursday that the number of workers applying for unemployment climbed back over 1 million last week after two weeks of declines.
Aug 21st, 2020
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Advancing Anti-Counterfeiting Tech
The global pandemic is exacerbating losses from counterfeiters, making the fight against fakes even more critical.
Aug 19th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou
World's Top Shipper Says Outlook for Trade Uncertain
Maersk said its revenue declined by 6.5% to $9 billion.
Aug 19th, 2020
Signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City.
Sales at Walmart.com Boom as US Goes Online to Resupply
Walmart quickly became a lifeline for consumers early this year when COVID-19 first hit.
Aug 18th, 2020