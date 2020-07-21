Poll: Pandemic Hurting Americans' Finances in Disparate Ways

For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time — particularly among Hispanic, Black and younger Americans.

Jul 21st, 2020
Tammy Webber
Crystal and Chris Martin stand outside their home, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Burton, Mich.
Crystal and Chris Martin stand outside their home, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Burton, Mich.
Associated Press

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Crystal and Chris Martin put off some payments on their home in this blue-collar town near Flint and are pinching pennies to make ends meet until they return to work. In Windsor, Connecticut, Anne Druce's family canceled home improvement projects out of an abundance of caution but remains financially secure.

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, a new poll finds it is having different effects on Americans’ economic well-being. For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time — particularly among Hispanic, Black and younger Americans. Others, most notably college-educated and older Americans, have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation’s economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments.

“It’s just all been kind of frustrating,” said Crystal Martin, who lost her job managing a roller skating rink in March and waited 10 weeks for her first unemployment check. Her husband, an X-ray technician at a Flint hospital, was laid off for about month, then took parental leave after Crystal had a baby in July, to reduce the chances of bringing home the virus.

“We had to go into our savings, and we were crunching numbers to see how long it would last,” said Martin, adding that the couple, who have six children in their blended family, still aren’t sure if their mortgage company will add the deferred house payments to the end of their loan or demand the money all at once later this year.

Overall, roughly a quarter of Americans say they have lost savings and about as many have lost income, according to the latest COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. About 2 in 10 report losing a job and roughly another 2 in 10 say they have put themselves at risk of exposure to the virus for work.

Meanwhile, the survey also finds about a third of Americans say their investments were negatively impacted during the pandemic. About a quarter say they have had to change their work routine, including having to work from home.

That includes Druce, who said she and her husband, James, are fortunate to have well-paying jobs — she’s a process engineering consultant for an insurance company and he works for a mutual fund company — that allow working from home.

While feeling financially stable, they’re saving as much money as possible — aside from spending to take a beach vacation in August with their two young boys — because “anything can change,” Druce said.

“I know it sounds insanely privileged,” said Druce, “but I 1,000% feel fortunate.”

The poll finds that disparities of economic experience during the pandemic by race and ethnicity, age and education are stark.

— More college-educated Americans have lost investments, 45%, compared with 28% of those without a college degree. By contrast, Americans without a degree were more likely to have delayed paying bills — 26%, compared with 10% of college graduates.

— Hispanic and Black Americans were more likely than white Americans to have lost income (42% and 32% vs. 21%) and to have delayed paying bills (38% and 35% vs. 14%).

— Thirty-one percent of Hispanics say they have put themselves at risk of exposure for work, compared with 19% of white Americans.

— Younger Americans were more likely to have lost a job, put themselves at risk of exposure or delayed paying bills, while more older Americans lost investments.

Beyond the dollars-and-cents impacts of the pandemic, the survey found the economic effects taking a toll on Americans' mental health, with stress rising among those who report a loss of income, a loss of savings and trouble paying bills.

Tom W. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Society at NORC and the study’s lead investigator, said people are also feeling more lonely than might be expected given the recent easing of restrictions and the reopening of businesses. That could be because people still are severely restricting normal activities, perhaps because of finances or because they’re “not willing to take the chance yet” on potentially exposing themselves to the virus.

Adding to the uncertainty and anxiety: Some initiatives meant to help people get through the crisis — including extra unemployment compensation and moratoriums on evictions and utility shut-offs — are set to expire soon, said Joy Peterman, development director at the Salvation Army in Flint.

Her organization has seen a 25% increase in requests for assistance during the pandemic, mostly from people who were forced to seek help for the first time and many of whom were still working.

“They just didn’t have enough money to continue to pay their bills (because of) shorter hours and less pay,” said Peterman, who believes needs will increase in coming months. “You still have rent, you still have utilities, you still have a car payment, insurance and the phone bill. And you still have to feed your children.”

More in Economics
General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.
GM CEO Expects Virus to Ebb, Economic Recovery by Early 2021
The auto business has gotten a whole lot more complicated since Mary Barra took over General Motors.
Jul 20th, 2020
I Stock 1211470548
IMF: US Economy Will Drop 6.6% in 2020
The grim forecast is actually an upgrade from one the IMF made last month.
Jul 20th, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
In this June 4 photo, a customer walks out of a US Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. Unemployment remains painfully high in the US even as economic activity is slowly picking up.
Rising Virus Numbers Threaten US Recovery
Infections are now climbing in 40 states, and 22 states have either paused or reversed efforts to reopen their economies.
Jul 17th, 2020
A delivery man transports beer on the streets of Beijing.
China Becomes First Economy to Grow Since Virus
China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down.
Jul 16th, 2020
Gavel 5d77ce29678e7 5f033fa555fb4
Tech CEO Fraudulently Sought $13M in COVID-19 Loans
Prosecutors say he falsely certified the U.S. as his employees' primary residence.
Jul 16th, 2020
Job seekers at the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb., July 15, 2020.
Jobless Aid Applications Stuck at 1.3M
The historically high number indicates many companies are still cutting jobs.
Jul 16th, 2020
In this June 10, 2020 file photo, a woman walks past a store with sale signs displayed at Great Lakes Mall, in Mentor, Ohio. The Federal Reserve says economic activity has picked up in most regions of the country but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels with the country facing high levels of uncertainty. The Fed reported Wednesday, July 15 that its latest survey of economic conditions around the country found improvements in consumer spending and other areas but said the gains were from very low levels seen when widespread lockdowns push the country into a deep recession.
Fed Survey: Economy Picked Up But Outlook Cloudy
There are concerns that the fledgling recovery could be in danger of stalling out.
Jul 15th, 2020
Robots work on an electric car.
Europe's Shift to Electric Cars Picks Up Despite Recession
Sales of battery-powered and hybrid cars have held up better than the overall market.
Jul 15th, 2020
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
Apple Wins Court Case Over $15B in Taxes
The EU Commission had claimed that Apple struck an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities.
Jul 15th, 2020
I Stock 504182212
Virgin Atlantic Raises $1.8 Billion
The airline is due to resume flights after suspending passenger services because of the virus.
Jul 15th, 2020
Ivanka Trump speaks during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.
White House Campaign Urges Jobless to 'Find Something New'
The initiative was swiftly criticized.
Jul 14th, 2020