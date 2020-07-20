Small Engine Maker Briggs & Stratton Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Milwaukee-area manufacturer is seeking financial protection, citing challenges from COVID-19.

Jul 20th, 2020
Associated Press
Original
Briggs & Stratton

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world's largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Monday.

Bs 09172579 B030 4839 Adfb A5e9bdd7638eAs part of the Chapter 11 filing, the Milwaukee-area company said Monday it has secured secured debtor-in-possession financing of $677.5 million from KPS Capital Partners LP, the private equity firm purchasing its assets, and its existing lenders to allow it to continue operating ahead of the closing of the deal.

“Over the past several months, we have explored multiple options with our advisors to strengthen our financial position and flexibility,” Chief Executive Todd Teske said in a statement. “The challenges we have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic have made reorganization the difficult but necessary and appropriate path forward to secure our business.”

The filing allows Briggs & Stratton to fully support its operations through the closing of the transaction, the company said in the statement. It does not include any of Briggs & Stratton’s international subsidiaries.

The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1908 by Stephen Foster Briggs and Harold M. Stratton. Its engines are used in lawnmowers, pressure washers, electrical generators and other products.

Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents, according to its website.

More in Economics
I Stock 1211470548
IMF: US Economy Will Drop 6.6% in 2020
The grim forecast is actually an upgrade from one the IMF made last month.
Jul 20th, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
In this June 4 photo, a customer walks out of a US Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. Unemployment remains painfully high in the US even as economic activity is slowly picking up.
Rising Virus Numbers Threaten US Recovery
Infections are now climbing in 40 states, and 22 states have either paused or reversed efforts to reopen their economies.
Jul 17th, 2020
A delivery man transports beer on the streets of Beijing.
China Becomes First Economy to Grow Since Virus
China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down.
Jul 16th, 2020
Gavel 5d77ce29678e7 5f033fa555fb4
Tech CEO Fraudulently Sought $13M in COVID-19 Loans
Prosecutors say he falsely certified the U.S. as his employees' primary residence.
Jul 16th, 2020
Job seekers at the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb., July 15, 2020.
Jobless Aid Applications Stuck at 1.3M
The historically high number indicates many companies are still cutting jobs.
Jul 16th, 2020
In this June 10, 2020 file photo, a woman walks past a store with sale signs displayed at Great Lakes Mall, in Mentor, Ohio. The Federal Reserve says economic activity has picked up in most regions of the country but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels with the country facing high levels of uncertainty. The Fed reported Wednesday, July 15 that its latest survey of economic conditions around the country found improvements in consumer spending and other areas but said the gains were from very low levels seen when widespread lockdowns push the country into a deep recession.
Fed Survey: Economy Picked Up But Outlook Cloudy
There are concerns that the fledgling recovery could be in danger of stalling out.
Jul 15th, 2020
Robots work on an electric car.
Europe's Shift to Electric Cars Picks Up Despite Recession
Sales of battery-powered and hybrid cars have held up better than the overall market.
Jul 15th, 2020
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
Apple Wins Court Case Over $15B in Taxes
The EU Commission had claimed that Apple struck an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities.
Jul 15th, 2020
I Stock 504182212
Virgin Atlantic Raises $1.8 Billion
The airline is due to resume flights after suspending passenger services because of the virus.
Jul 15th, 2020
Ivanka Trump speaks during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.
White House Campaign Urges Jobless to 'Find Something New'
The initiative was swiftly criticized.
Jul 14th, 2020
Chander Shekhar, co-owner of Shopno Fashion in New York&apos;s Jackson Heights neighborhood.
Small Businesses Worldwide Fight for Survival
Whether they make it will affect not just local economies but the fabric of communities.
Jul 14th, 2020