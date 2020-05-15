US Retail Sales Plummet 16% in April

The severity of the decline is unrivaled for retail figures that date back to 1992.

May 15th, 2020
Josh BoakAnne D'Innocenzio
Shoppers walks past a sign encouraging masks at SouthPark Mall, Wednesday, May 13 in Strongsville, OH.
Shoppers walks past a sign encouraging masks at SouthPark Mall, Wednesday, May 13 in Strongsville, OH.
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy.

The Commerce Department’s report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so fast that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%. The severity of the decline is unrivaled for retail figures that date back to 1992. The monthly decline in April nearly doubled the previous record drop of 8.3% — set just one month earlier.

“It’s like a hurricane came and leveled the entire economy, and now we’re trying to get it back up and running,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist for the consultancy Maria Fiorini Ramirez.

Shapiro said he thinks retail sales should rebound somewhat as states and localities reopen their economies. But he said overall sales would remain depressed "because there is going to be a big chunk of the lost jobs that don’t come back.”

The sharpest declines from March to April were at clothing, electronics and furniture stores. A long-standing migration of consumers toward online purchases is accelerating, with that segment posting a 8.4% monthly gain. Measured year over year, online sales surged 21.6%.

Other than online, not a single retail category was spared in April. Auto dealers suffered a monthly drop of 13%. Furniture stores absorbed a 59% plunge. Electronics and appliance stores were down over 60%. Retailers that sell building materials posted a drop of roughly 3%. After panic buying in March, grocery sales fell 13%.

Clothing-store sales tumbled 79%, department stores 29%. Restaurants, some of which are already starting to close permanently, endured a nearly 30% decline despite shifting aggressively to takeout and delivery orders.

For a retail sector that had already been reeling, a back-to-back free-fall in spending poses a grave risk. Department stores, restaurants and auto dealerships are in danger. Nearly $1 of every $5 spent at retailers last month went to non-store retailers, evidence that the pandemic has accelerated the shift toward online shopping.

In the past two weeks, J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores have filed for bankruptcy protection. J.C. Penney appears on the verge of following them. UBS estimates that roughly 100,000 stores could shutter over the next five years.

“The whole economic model is unraveling,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “This is going to be very painful. For some, it’s going to be fatal.”

Retailers are being imperiled not only by business shutdowns mandated by states and localities but also by a record loss of 36 million jobs over the past two months. The unemployed typically pull back sharply on retail purchases.

An April analysis by a group of academic economists found that a one-month closure could wipe out 31% of non-grocer retailers. A four-month closure could force 65% to close.

The plunge in retail spending is a key reason why the U.S. economy is contracting. Retail sales account for roughly half of all consumer spending, which fuels about 70% of economic activity. The rest of consumer spending includes services like cellphone and internet contracts, gym memberships and child care, as well as home sales, which plunged in March.

With few Americans shopping, traveling, eating out or otherwise spending normally, economists have estimated that the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic activity — is shrinking in the April-June quarter at a roughly 40% annual rate. That would be the deepest quarterly drop on record.

But the pressure being exerted on retail is being felt globally. Among the European countries that share the euro currency, retail sales fell a painful 11.2% from February to March.

The pandemic is not only hurting overall retail sales but also forcing shifts in what people do buy as they adjust to working at home. CSolutions, which monitors sales of packaged goods, has noted a shift to comfort and convenience. Sales of baking flour, tomato sauces, ice cream, premixed cocktails and breakfast sausages have surged from a year ago.

Pajama-buying rocketed 143% from March to April, according to Adobe Analytics, which monitors online retailers. By contrast, sales of pants, jackets and bras have declined.

Cody Pipper, a sales associate for a 16-store chain called Litehouse Pools and Spas, says he's noticed that more people are now spending in ways that serve their at-home lifestyles. Pipper, 24, of Elyria, Ohio, said he himself spent $2,500 for a Peloton exercise bike for his wife, a medical assistant who recently returned to work. He said they expect to spend less on dining out and shopping at the mall.

“I’ve had a really good time with the family hanging out, watching TV," said Pipper who has a 1-year-old son. “I think this is the norm. This is what we are supposed to do now.”

Spending tracked by Opportunity Insights suggests that consumer spending might have bottomed out around mid-April before beginning to tick up slightly, at least in the clothing and general merchandise categories. But spending on transportation, restaurants, hotels and arts and entertainment remains severely depressed.

Credit card purchases tracked by JPMorgan Chase found that spending on such necessities as groceries, fuel, phone service and auto repair declined 20% on a year-over-year basis. By contrast, spending on “non-essentials,” such as meals out, airfare and personal services like salons or yoga classes, plummeted by a much worse 50%.

More in Economics
Becky Richards keeps an eye out for customers at a recently-reopened Starbucks.
Vast Cutbacks in Jobs, Spending Before Any Summer Rebound
How various industries are responding.
May 14th, 2020
A lone security officer walks past a map of America in the main terminal of Denver International Airport.
Virus Spikes Could Emerge Weeks After US Economic Reopenings
The outbreak’s trajectory varies wildly across the country.
May 14th, 2020
Louisville Slugger baseball bats.
Louisville Slugger Rehired Workers With Loan Money
The company said it resumed bat production with new health and safety protocols.
May 13th, 2020
Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla car plant.
Musk Becomes Champion for Businesses Defying Shutdown Orders
But his actions might cost him in the long run.
May 13th, 2020
Senators listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a virtual hearing on Capitol Hill, May 12, 2020.
Fauci: Reopening Too Fast Risks Death, Economic Damage
The government's top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning to lawmakers.
May 13th, 2020
Angie Moorefield unfolds material to begin sewing a disposable gown at Burlington Medical in Newport News Wednesday, May 6. The manufacturing business recently shifted from producing radiation protection gear for medical facilities to in-demand personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and plastic face shields.
US Wholesale Prices Down Record 1.3%
It's the steepest one-month fall since the Labor Department began tracking the statistic in 2009.
May 13th, 2020
Workers at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan.
China Auto Sales Fall in April but Loss Narrows
An industry group said the market has "obvious signs of recovery."
May 12th, 2020
Honda cars displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo, July 31, 2019.
Honda Sinks Deeper into Losses
The automaker reported a first quarter loss of $276 million.
May 12th, 2020
Ap20128712316536
Consumer Prices See Steepest Fall Since '08
The pandemic's resulting drop in economic activity is exerting a powerful downward force on prices throughout the economy.
May 12th, 2020
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
Chinese Investment in US Drops to Lowest Level Since 2009
The decline reflected tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and Chinese restrictions on overseas investment.
May 11th, 2020
An Uber office is seen in Secaucus, N.J.
Uber Loses $2.9B, Offloads Bike and Scooter Business
The company plans to focus additional resources on Uber Eats amid the pandemic.
May 8th, 2020
A mannequin displays fashion masks for shoppers the buy at the Highland Park Village shopping center in Dallas.
Loan Program Is Only Short-Term Fix for Businesses
The program has faced criticism for some missteps.
May 8th, 2020