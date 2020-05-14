Oil, Manufacturing Fared Best With Pandemic Loans

A new survey shows that just under half of small businesses in manufacturing reported receiving loans.

May 14th, 2020
Mike Schneider
In this April 30 photo, storage tanks at a refinery along the Houston Ship Channel are seen with downtown Houston in the background.
In this April 30 photo, storage tanks at a refinery along the Houston Ship Channel are seen with downtown Houston in the background.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Almost 75% of small businesses applied for help from a federal loan program designed to keep workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic, but only 38% of small businesses received any money, according to results from a U.S. Census Bureau survey released Thursday.

Oil extraction and mining businesses had the best success in getting loans from the Paycheck Protection Program with more than half of businesses surveyed in that sector reporting getting some help, according to the Census Bureau's Small Business Pulse Survey.

Just under half of small businesses in manufacturing and about 45% of small businesses in accommodations and food services reported receiving loans, the survey said.

Utilities fared the worst of all sectors with less than a quarter of small businesses in that sector getting loans, according to the survey.

The Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration has dispensed more than $530 billion in low-cost loans to millions of small businesses to cushion them from the sharp downturn induced by the coronavirus.

The Census Bureau survey showed that nearly two-thirds of small businesses in Arkansas, Maine and Oklahoma, had received loans, among the highest in the nation. Trailing the rest of the nation was California, where just over a fifth of small businesses received the emergency loans.

When asked about the disparities in an email, SBA press director Carol Wilkerson said the agency didn't have a comment to provide.

The Census Bureau launched the Small Business Pulse Survey last month in order to capture the impact of the pandemic on small businesses in near real-time. The release on Thursday was the first of what will be weekly updates. The initial survey was sent to 100,915 small businesses, and 22,449 small businesses responded from April 26 to May 2.

Almost three-quarters of the small businesses surveyed said they had experienced a drop in revenue, and more than a quarter said they had decreased the size of their workforce. More than 11% of the small businesses reported missing a loan payment, but that rose to 30% for small businesses in accommodations and food services, according to the survey.

More in Economics
Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla car plant.
Musk Becomes Champion for Businesses Defying Shutdown Orders
But his actions might cost him in the long run.
May 13th, 2020
Senators listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a virtual hearing on Capitol Hill, May 12, 2020.
Fauci: Reopening Too Fast Risks Death, Economic Damage
The government's top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning to lawmakers.
May 13th, 2020
Angie Moorefield unfolds material to begin sewing a disposable gown at Burlington Medical in Newport News Wednesday, May 6. The manufacturing business recently shifted from producing radiation protection gear for medical facilities to in-demand personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and plastic face shields.
US Wholesale Prices Down Record 1.3%
It's the steepest one-month fall since the Labor Department began tracking the statistic in 2009.
May 13th, 2020
Workers at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan.
China Auto Sales Fall in April but Loss Narrows
An industry group said the market has "obvious signs of recovery."
May 12th, 2020
Honda cars displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo, July 31, 2019.
Honda Sinks Deeper into Losses
The automaker reported a first quarter loss of $276 million.
May 12th, 2020
Ap20128712316536
Consumer Prices See Steepest Fall Since '08
The pandemic's resulting drop in economic activity is exerting a powerful downward force on prices throughout the economy.
May 12th, 2020
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
Chinese Investment in US Drops to Lowest Level Since 2009
The decline reflected tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and Chinese restrictions on overseas investment.
May 11th, 2020
An Uber office is seen in Secaucus, N.J.
Uber Loses $2.9B, Offloads Bike and Scooter Business
The company plans to focus additional resources on Uber Eats amid the pandemic.
May 8th, 2020
A mannequin displays fashion masks for shoppers the buy at the Highland Park Village shopping center in Dallas.
Loan Program Is Only Short-Term Fix for Businesses
The program has faced criticism for some missteps.
May 8th, 2020
A pedestrian walks by The Framing Gallery, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Grosse Pointe, MI on Thursday, May 7.
US Unemployment at 14.7%
The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry.
May 8th, 2020
Ep2tn
Bright Spots Amongst the Carnage
Disastrous April purchasing numbers, but some markets could bounce back sooner than others.
May 7th, 2020
A man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, April 30, 2020.
33M Have Sought Unemployment Aid Since Virus Hit
Nearly 3.2 million applied for unemployment benefits last week.
May 7th, 2020