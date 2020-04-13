Commuter Cash Helping Needy

Imagine paradoxically finding yourself with more — not less — in the middle of a global crisis. Would you keep it to yourself or share it?

William J. Kole
Apr 13th, 2020
Tim Miranda, a software company manager currently working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, sits in his vehicle outside his Chelmsford, Mass. home, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Tim Miranda, a software company manager currently working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, sits in his vehicle outside his Chelmsford, Mass. home, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Imagine paradoxically finding yourself with more — not less — in the middle of a global crisis. Would you keep it to yourself or share it?

The answer came easily to Tim Miranda.

He typically spends $100 a week driving from his home in Chelmsford, northwest of Boston, to his job as a software company manager in Cambridge. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing him to work from home, the 43-year-old married father of three felt compelled to make good use of that extra cash to help those who aren’t as fortunate.

He’s been donating what he would have spent on gas and lunch to two local charities: a program providing weekend meals to children dependent on weekday school lunches for nutrition, and an initiative working to end gun violence among troubled youths.

Nationwide, socially conscious commuters with unexpected wiggle room in their budgets are redirecting it to lend a hand, even though they’re not sure what awaits them down the road. Their contributions come as charities overall are taking a hit and the economic fallout hammers millions who’ve been laid off.

A similar trend is playing out in Britain, where people who suddenly aren’t making expensive commutes into London are being asked to donate the difference to the National Health Service; a campaign that provides menstrual pads to women who are homeless, refugees or struggling financially; and a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence.

The phenomenon is powering a hashtag on social media: #DonateYourCommute.

“The community is rallying around us. People are really supportive to make sure we have what we need,” said Andrea Connelly, who helps coordinate End 68 Hours of Hunger in Dracut, Massachusetts — one of the charities Miranda has been spending his gas money on.

For Rachel Brenke, a Washington, D.C.-based business consultant and intellectual property lawyer, it’s meant using the $200 to $500 she’d typically spend traveling for work to help her employees.

Brenke said she hopes a fund she created will be “enough to help offset costs of childcare for my employees and/or provide bonuses.”

Kelly Johnson, now working from home for Acrisure, an insurance brokerage company in Grand Rapids, Michigan, realized she wasn’t just saving on commuting expenses but entertainment and gym workouts.

Her response: “Use it to bless others.”

“At first it was like, ‘Oh, this is great — I have all this extra money in my budget,’” said Johnson, 29. “But then I had three friends within 24 hours who got laid off. I thought, how can I support the people around me?”

Jonathan Levitt, sales manager for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Segterra’s InsideTracker personalized health analytics platform, is funneling his commuter savings — and money he’d otherwise be spending on airfare for personal trips — to local businesses that are struggling to survive the shutdown.

“Those of us who have the privilege to be able to do it should,” said Levitt, 29. “It’s sort of like ‘pay it forward’ — literally.”

___

While nonstop global news about the effects of the coronavirus have become commonplace, so, too, are the stories about the kindness of strangers and individuals who have sacrificed for others. “One Good Thing” is an AP continuing series reflecting these acts of kindness.

More in Economics
People gather to watch the sun set behind the Throgs Neck Bridge at LIttle Bay Park Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York could be reaching a &apos;plateau&apos; in hospitalizations, he warned that gains are dependent on people continuing to practice social distancing.
16.8M Americans on Unemployment
About 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Apr 9th, 2020
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.
Virus Outbreak Tough on Tech
Since the beginning of March, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value; rival Lyft is down 28 percent.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York.
Why Business Relief Has Lagged
The problems range from the technical to the bureaucratic, although the Small Business Administration says it has corrected those on its end.
Apr 9th, 2020
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Oil-Producing Nations Seek Deal
Price crashes have been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Apr 9th, 2020
A video screen displays a message urging people to stay home, at Piccadilly Circus in London on Wednesday, April 8. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes.
Countries Start Thinking About Easing Restrictions
But, politicians and officials warn that the crisis is far from over, and a catastrophic second wave could hit if countries let their guard down too soon.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a woman walks by local stores during the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
Small Business Loans Held Up
The SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be approved and funds distributed.
Apr 8th, 2020
Ap20098076447517
Leaders Ask Economic Powers for Help
They also urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.
Apr 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric worker walks in front of a truck in San Francisco.
PG&E Deal Threatened by Pandemic
The red flag raised in court documents filed Monday threatens to derail PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy this summer before Northern California's wildfire season enters its most dangerous period.
Apr 7th, 2020
n this April 3, 2020, file photo, the seats and aisles are empty as seen through the window of the closed Penndot Drivers License Center in Butler, Pa. Small business owners hoping for quick loans from the government were in a holding pattern Monday, April 6, 2020, waiting on their bank to either take their application or, if it did, send them the money.
Businesses Wait for Word, Money
“It’s been a tsunami of applications,” said one bank's CEO.
Apr 6th, 2020
Thumb2
States Predict 80% Slump in Auto Sales
Industry-wide predictions are worse than the drop seen during the Great Recession.
Apr 6th, 2020
A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Monday, April 6, 2020.
Stocks Rise Sharply
Markets have been waiting anxiously for signs that the rate of new infections may stop accelerating at some point.
Apr 6th, 2020
A pedestrian walks by The Family Barbershop, closed due to a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer executive order, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Bleak US Jobs Report
The loss of 701,000 jobs ended nearly a decade of uninterrupted job growth.
Apr 6th, 2020
This undated image provided by LifeBridge Health shows masks being made in Baltimore.
Supply Shortage Creates Desperation
With the federal stockpile dwindling fast, state leaders are going to extraordinary measures to secure faces masks, ventilators, gloves and other equipment.
Apr 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York.
Feds to Breakup Altria-Juul Deal
The complaint alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the $13 billion stake in the company.
Apr 3rd, 2020