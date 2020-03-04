Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy

Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.

Martin Crutsinger
Mar 4th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus "poses evolving risks to economic activity."
AP Photo/Richard Drew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found that the coronavirus outbreak has begun to impact tourism and disrupt manufacturing chains in parts of the United States.

The survey compiled by the Fed’s 12 regional banks and released Wednesday found that growth through late February continued at a moderate rate. But it noted that concerns are rising about how the virus that began in China might impact the U.S. economy.

Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the report said.

The Fed’s San Francisco regional bank reported that the COVID-19 outbreak has led to decreased demand for aircraft from China and other Southeast Asian nations. Some American solar equipment manufacturers have also experienced delayed shipments due to supply-chain disruptions.

The survey, known as the beige book, will be part of the discussion when Fed officials meet later this month to review interest rates.

The Fed on Tuesday announced a surprise half-point cut in its benchmark rate in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading virus. The move, which pushed the Fed’s policy rate down to a range of 1% to 1.25%, marked the largest cut since the 2008 financial crisis.

Some analysts believe the Fed will cut rates even further at its March 17-18 meeting, especially if the effects of the coronavirus have grown more serious by that time.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference Tuesday that the Fed is “hearing concerns from people, for example in the travel business, the hotel business and things like that.”

Fed officials expect the impact to grow “and that’s one of the reasons we have come to the view that it would be appropriate for us today to move to support the economy and that’s what we have done,” Powell said.

The Fed survey found that half of the central bank’s districts — Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco — were reporting impacts from the coronavirus.

Philadelphia reported fewer tour groups from China and found that local customers had been avoiding some of the city’s Asian restaurants and shops because of unfounded fears about the virus.

Cleveland reported that some manufacturers in that district experienced weaker demand from China due to temporary factory shutdowns in that country.

In California, there were reports that the virus outbreak in China had already started to negatively impact exports of nuts and other farm products from the state.

The beige book report noted that consumer spending had generally picked up in the January-February period, although the growth was uneven and the results from auto sales were mixed.

“Outlooks for the near-term were mostly for modest growth with the coronavirus and the upcoming presidential election cited as potential risks,” the Fed report said.

While employment grew in most sectors, hiring was constrained by a tight labor market that had led to delays for some construction projects.

Many firms were optimistic that President Donald Trump’s Phase One trade deal that lowered some of the tariffs he had imposed on China would reduce the prices they had to pay for imports from that country.

More in Economics
I Stock 1094658862
Pipeline Project Scuttled
The nearly $1 billion project was designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to metropolitan New York and New England.
Feb 25th, 2020
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Feb. 24.
Dow Plummets 1,000+ Amid Virus Spread
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,031.6 points Monday, or 3.6 percent.
Feb 24th, 2020
Workers take a rest near the closed restaurant and bank in Wuhan in central China&apos;s Hubei province.
China Promises Companies Aid
President Xi Jinping publicly promised over the past week to ensure farming and other industries recover quickly.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 1161129396
Longtime Economist: Slower Growth But No Recession
Despite record-low unemployment, US economic growth has been slowing. Here, PNC's Gus Faucher tries to gauge what the future holds.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this July 11, 2019 file photo, construction on the Interstate 69 and Interstate 610 interchange continues in Houston. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump&apos;s proposal doesn&apos;t spell out how to pay for it all.
Trump Tries New Infrastructure Approach
In another election year, Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion plan for spending on roads, rails, water systems and other infrastructure.
Feb 21st, 2020
In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb. Deere &amp; Co. reports earns on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
John Deere, Farmers Show Stability
Tariffs have clobbered exports of soybeans and other commodities, hurting farmers and farming equipment manufacturers.
Feb 21st, 2020
In this Feb. 20 photo, a worker sits at a production line at a microelectronics factory in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province. China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
China Suspends More Penalties on US Goods
Goods affected by the latest reduction include industrial components and medical and factory equipment.
Feb 21st, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this June 11, 2018, file photo, flames consume trees during a burnout operation that was performed south of County Road 202 near Durango, Colo. A report by the U.S. Geological Survey shows investments made to reduce the risk of wildfire in forested areas are paying dividends when it comes to creating jobs and infusing money in local economies. The study focused on several counties along the New Mexico-Colorado border that make up the watershed of the Rio Grande.
Stopping Wildfire Has Economic Benefits
The review shows how public-private partnerships could become a critical component for safeguarding the land and benefiting the economy.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 12 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Seems Inclined to Keep Rates Low
Federal Reserve officials noted the risk posed by China's virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Trump Opposes Jet Engine Sale Ban
“We don’t want to make it impossible to do business with us,’’ the president tweeted.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, Tony Bonczewski repairs a heel on a customer&apos;s shoe at his cobbler shop in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Small business owners have received some upbeat news on the economy this month. Retail sales figures released Friday showed that consumers were inspired by unseasonably warm weather to spend on their homes in January, but that overall sales growth was modest.
Small Businesses Getting Upbeat Economy News
January's economic reports showed that more consumers are working, which is a good omen for higher retail sales in the coming months.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a press conference in the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Nissan Shareholders Furious
Nissan shareholders vented their outrage at the Japanese automaker's top management Tuesday for crashing stock prices.
Feb 18th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020