Virus Spread Prompts Fed to Slash Rates in Surprise Move

The Fed's announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession.

Martin CrutsingerChristopher Rugaber
Mar 3rd, 2020
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year.
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point Tuesday in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the virus “poses evolving risks to economic activity."

It was the Fed's first move since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times. It's also the first time the central bank has cut its key rate between policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis, and it's the largest rate cut since then. The move, which the Fed's policy committee backed unanimously, lowered the range of its benchmark rate to a range of 1% to 1.25%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been down as much as 356 points shortly before the Fed's announcement, resumed its fall later after initially rising on the news. On Monday, though, the Dow had rocketed up nearly 1,300 points — its largest percentage gain since 2009.

The Fed's announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus, which is depressing economic activity across the world, poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession. Yet even before the Fed’s action Tuesday, economists had been cautioning that lower rates aren’t the ideal prescription for the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Lower borrowing rates can lead people and businesses to borrow and spend, which can boost economic activity. But they can't directly address the problems the virus has caused — from closed factories to canceled business travel to disrupted company supply chains.

“The Fed obviously cannot address the virus itself by cutting rates, but they can hope to short-circuit the potential for a negative response in financial markets that could make the economic impact of the virus even worse,” said Eric Winograd, senior economist at AB.

At a news conference after the rate cut, Powell was asked what had changed in his view from last week, when several Fed officials said they saw no immediate need to cut rates even as stock markets endured their biggest losses since the 2008 financial crisis. The chairman replied that “we have seen a broader spread of the virus. So, we saw a risk to the economy and we chose to act.”

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital Economics, said, “With financial markets in turmoil and evidence growing that the coronavirus is developing into a pandemic, the Fed’s change of heart is entirely understandable."

Ashworth noted that the Fed’s statement Tuesday repeated language it has used in the past that it would act as appropriate.” He said this may suggest that the Fed is leaning toward an additional rate cut, perhaps as soon as its next scheduled policy meeting in two weeks.

Across the world, business is slowing and in some places stopping altogether as a consequence of the virus. Factories in China have been struggling to grind slowly back to life. Many European vacation destinations have been all but deserted as leisure and corporate travel has diminished. And major companies around the world bracing for the risk that the economic landscape could worsen before it improves.

Google told its 8,000 full-time staffers and contractors at its European headquarters in Dublin to work from home Tuesday. Irish news reports have said that a Google staffer is being tested for coronavirus. But the company issued only a brief statement that said it was continuing to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of its workforce.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the Fed and Powell in particular for not cutting rates more aggressively, doubled down in a new tweet after the Fed's announcement, saying, “More easing and cutting!”

Earlier Tuesday, seven major economies had pledged to use “all appropriate tools" to deal with the spreading coronavirus but announced no immediate actions.

The group of major industrial countries, referred to as the G-7, said it was “ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy.” The joint statement from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada followed an emergency conference call among the finance ministers and central bank presidents, led by Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The G-7 has issued similar joint statements during periods of extreme market turmoil, such as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 2008 financial crisis.

Last week, the Dow plunged 14% from recent highs, its worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis.

“Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks,” the G-7 said.

Global agencies have indicated this week that there will be a significant economic impact as the virus spreads.

On Monday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said that the coronavirus, which was first detected in China but has now spread to 60 nations in Europe, the U.S., Latin America and other parts of Asia, could cause the world economy to shrink this quarter for the first time since the international financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The OECD lowered its forecasts for global growth in 2020 by half a percentage point, to 2.4% — and said the figure could go as low as 1.5% if the outbreak is sustained and widespread. There are signs that the outbreak has begun to ebb in China.

More in Economics
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Feb. 24.
Dow Plummets 1,000+ Amid Virus Spread
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,031.6 points Monday, or 3.6 percent.
Feb 24th, 2020
Workers take a rest near the closed restaurant and bank in Wuhan in central China&apos;s Hubei province.
China Promises Companies Aid
President Xi Jinping publicly promised over the past week to ensure farming and other industries recover quickly.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 1161129396
Longtime Economist: Slower Growth But No Recession
Despite record-low unemployment, US economic growth has been slowing. Here, PNC's Gus Faucher tries to gauge what the future holds.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this July 11, 2019 file photo, construction on the Interstate 69 and Interstate 610 interchange continues in Houston. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump&apos;s proposal doesn&apos;t spell out how to pay for it all.
Trump Tries New Infrastructure Approach
In another election year, Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion plan for spending on roads, rails, water systems and other infrastructure.
Feb 21st, 2020
In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb. Deere &amp; Co. reports earns on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
John Deere, Farmers Show Stability
Tariffs have clobbered exports of soybeans and other commodities, hurting farmers and farming equipment manufacturers.
Feb 21st, 2020
In this Feb. 20 photo, a worker sits at a production line at a microelectronics factory in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province. China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
China Suspends More Penalties on US Goods
Goods affected by the latest reduction include industrial components and medical and factory equipment.
Feb 21st, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this June 11, 2018, file photo, flames consume trees during a burnout operation that was performed south of County Road 202 near Durango, Colo. A report by the U.S. Geological Survey shows investments made to reduce the risk of wildfire in forested areas are paying dividends when it comes to creating jobs and infusing money in local economies. The study focused on several counties along the New Mexico-Colorado border that make up the watershed of the Rio Grande.
Stopping Wildfire Has Economic Benefits
The review shows how public-private partnerships could become a critical component for safeguarding the land and benefiting the economy.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 12 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Seems Inclined to Keep Rates Low
Federal Reserve officials noted the risk posed by China's virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Trump Opposes Jet Engine Sale Ban
“We don’t want to make it impossible to do business with us,’’ the president tweeted.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, Tony Bonczewski repairs a heel on a customer&apos;s shoe at his cobbler shop in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Small business owners have received some upbeat news on the economy this month. Retail sales figures released Friday showed that consumers were inspired by unseasonably warm weather to spend on their homes in January, but that overall sales growth was modest.
Small Businesses Getting Upbeat Economy News
January's economic reports showed that more consumers are working, which is a good omen for higher retail sales in the coming months.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a press conference in the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Nissan Shareholders Furious
Nissan shareholders vented their outrage at the Japanese automaker's top management Tuesday for crashing stock prices.
Feb 18th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, WA.
Hurt by Boeing, US Factory Output Slips 0.1%
US manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles.
Feb 14th, 2020