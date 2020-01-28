December Orders for US Durable Goods Advance 2.4%

Last month's orders were the strongest showing since August, but would be much lower excluding defense.

Martin Crutsinger
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is shown on the assembly line in Renton, WA.
In this Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is shown on the assembly line in Renton, WA.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose in December as a big jump in demand for military aircraft offset a sharp decline in commercial aircraft that reflected Boeing’s continued problems with its 737 Max. A key category that tracks business investment fell by the largest amount in eight months.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday orders for durable goods rose 2.4% in December, the strongest showing since August. However, excluding defense, new orders would have fallen 2.5%.

The category that tracks business investment plans dropped 0.9%, the biggest decline since a 1.1% setback in April.

Business investment has been hurt over the past year by uncertainties generated by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Now that agreement has been reached on a Phase One deal, there is hope that a more stable outlook on trade will convince businesses to start investing again to expand and modernize their operations.

Demand for commercial aircraft fell a sharp 74.7%, reflecting the struggles Boeing has had with its troubled 737 Max plane following two fatal crashes.

Economists believe Boeing’s difficulties could trim overall economy growth by as much as one-half percentage point in the current January-March quarter.

The commercial aircraft drop was offset by a 168.3% surge in demand for military planes.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts dipped 0.9% leaving overall activity in the transportation sector up by 7.6%. Excluding transportation, which can be volatile, orders would have fallen 0.1% in December following a 0.4% drop in November.

Demand for machinery fell 1.1% in December while demand for computers and related products declined 9.7%.

U.S. manufacturing was hurt last year by a global economic slowdown and the uncertainties caused by the Trump administration’s get tough trade policies.

More in Economics
I Stock 1189988879
Senate Overwhemingly Passes USCMA Deal
By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.
Jan 16th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
December US Consumer Prices Up 0.2%
Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.
Jan 14th, 2020
In this April 25, 2018, file photo, attendees visit the Ford booth during Auto China 2018 show held in Beijing, China. China&rsquo;s government says it will postpone planned punitive tariffs on U.S.-made automobiles and other goods following an interim trade deal with Washington.Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019&rsquo;s announcement came after Washington agreed to postpone a planned tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese goods and to cut in half penalties that already were imposed.
US Axes China's Currency Manipulator Label
The action comes five months after the Trump administration had branded China a currency manipulator.
Jan 13th, 2020
I Stock 1089423344
US, China Agree to Resume Trade Talks
The discussions are set to continue Wednesday when the Trump administration signs a Phase One trade agreement with China in Washington.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
US Mfg. Activity Hits Decade-Low
ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 28, file photo, people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, KS.
Nov. Durable Goods Orders Slip 2%
It was the largest decline for durable goods since May, and orders have fallen in two of the past three months.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Horacio Ment shops at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, CA.
US Consumer Spending Up 0.4% in Nov.
Economists are expecting consumer spending to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019