China Virus Outbreak May Wallop Economy, Financial Markets

The 2003 SARS crisis caused $40 billion to $50 billion in losses from reduced travel and spending.

Elaine Kurtenbach
Jan 23rd, 2020
Hospital staff stand outside the emergency entrance of Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of cases of a new coronavirus from Wuhan has risen to over 400 in China health authorities said Wednesday.
Hospital staff stand outside the emergency entrance of Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of cases of a new coronavirus from Wuhan has risen to over 400 in China health authorities said Wednesday.
AP Photo/Dake Kang

BANGKOK (AP) — News that a new virus that has afflicted hundreds of people in central China can spread between humans has rattled financial markets and raised concern it might wallop the economy just as it might be regaining momentum.

Health authorities across Asia have been stepping up surveillance and other precautions to prevent a repeat of the disruptions and deaths during the 2003 SARS crisis, which caused $40 billion to $50 billion in losses from reduced travel and spending.

The first cases of what has been identified as a novel coronavirus were linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, suggesting animal-to-human transmission, but it now is also thought to be spread between people. As of Wednesday, more than 500 people were confirmed infected and 17 had died from the illness, which can cause pneumonia and other severe respiratory symptoms.

A retreat in financial markets on Tuesday was followed by a rebound on Wednesday, as investors snapped up bargains. Share benchmarks were mostly higher both in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

While the new virus appears much less dangerous than SARS, “the most significant Asia risk could lie ahead as the regional peak travel season takes hold, which could multiply the disease diffusion," said Stephen Innes, chief Asian strategist for AxiCorp. “So, while the risk is returning to the market, the lights might not turn green until we move through the Lunar New Year travel season to better gauge the coronavirus dispersion."

The 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in China, along with cases of a deadly form of bird flu, resulted in widespread quarantine measures in many Chinese cities and in Hong Kong. More than 8,000 people fell sick and just under 800 people died, a mortality rate of under 10%.

While the ordinary flu kills hundreds of thousands of people each year, such new diseases raise alarm due to the uncertainties over how deadly they might be and how they might spread. That's especially true during the annual mass travel of the Lunar New Year festival, which begins this week.

“The cost to the global economy can be quite staggering in negative GDP terms if this outbreak reaches epidemic proportions," Innes said in a report.

In China, health officials stepped up screening for fevers. “We ask the public to avoid crowds and minimize the public gatherings to reduce the possibility of cross infection," Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said Wednesday.

As with SARS, the impact of the disease is likely to fall heaviest on specific industries, such as hotels and airlines, railways, casinos and other leisure businesses and retailers, analysts said.

In a statement on its website Wednesday, Shanghai Disney Resort said it was operating normally but understood if some guests wished to change their travel plans. The park said it would let guests reschedule their visits or refund their money.

China's Civil Aviation Administration called on airlines to offer free refunds for tickets in or out of Wuhan.

“If the pneumonia couldn’t be contained in the short term, we expect China’s retail sales, tourism, hotel & catering, travel activities likely to be hit, especially in the first and second quarters," said Ning Zhang of UBS. Government efforts to offset the shock would help, but growth will likely rebound less than earlier forecast, Zhang said.

The outbreak is a boon, meanwhile, for pharmaceutical companies and makers of protective masks and other medical gear.

As of Jan. 17, the World Health Organization had not recommended any international restrictions on travel but urged local authorities to work with the travel industry to help prevent the disease from spreading while warning travelers who fall ill to seek medical attention.

The illness is yet another blow for Hong Kong, whose economy is reeling from months of often violent anti-government protests. The wider concern is China, where the economy grew at a 30-year low 6.1% annual pace in 2019. An interim trade pact between Beijing and Washington had raised hopes that some pressure from tensions between the two biggest economies might ease, and the latest data have showed signs of improved demand for exports.

The virus outbreak raises the risk such optimism might be premature.

“We expect increased downward pressure on China’s growth, particularly in the services sector," said Ting Lu and other analysts at Nomura in Hong Kong, who based their projections on the spread of the SARS virus.

The growing number of global travelers has contributed to the spread of various diseases in recent years, including Middle East respiratory syndrome, the Ebola and Zika viruses, the plague, measles and other highly contagious illnesses.

The World Economic Forum estimates that pandemics — cross-border outbreaks like the flu that killed 50 million people a century ago — have the potential to cause an $570 billion in annual economic losses.

The 2014-16 Ebola virus epidemic caused losses amounting to over $2.2 billion, according to the World Bank. That includes a 40% decrease in the number of working Liberians at the height of the crisis, lower exports and harvests, and costs for combating the disease.

Apart from the human tragedy, such crises gobble up resources needed for other government spending, exacting a harsh toll on the poorest economies. In Africa, the loss of health care workers to Ebola resulted in thousands more deaths of mothers and babies, hindered work on other diseases such as preventing and treating malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, reduced vaccination rates and fewer surgeries, the World Bank said in a report.

Many survivors, meanwhile, suffer from lingering effects of the illnesses and the powerful drugs used to save their lives, becoming more vulnerable to hunger and other risks.

At the same time, increasingly sophisticated tools for collecting data and analyzing are aiding efforts to prepare for and cope with severe disease outbreaks.

In 2016, the World Bank set up a $500 million rapid response insurance fund, working with the WHO and insurance companies, to combat pandemics in developing countries. The fund uses “cat bonds," or catastrophe bonds, whose principal will be lost if the funds are needed to help deal with an outbreak. Private insurers have followed with products of their own meant to hedge against risks from such disasters.

More in Economics
I Stock 1089423344
US, China Agree to Resume Trade Talks
The discussions are set to continue Wednesday when the Trump administration signs a Phase One trade agreement with China in Washington.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
US Mfg. Activity Hits Decade-Low
ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 28, file photo, people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, KS.
Nov. Durable Goods Orders Slip 2%
It was the largest decline for durable goods since May, and orders have fallen in two of the past three months.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Horacio Ment shops at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, CA.
US Consumer Spending Up 0.4% in Nov.
Economists are expecting consumer spending to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, a job posting is displayed near the entrance outside a restaurant in Orlando, FL.
Study: Entrepreneurs Upbeat about Hiring
A 2018 study of about 3,000 people in the US found that nearly 9 in 10 entrepreneurs with young companies expect to employ workers during the next five years.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Dec. 9 file photo, mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Budget Deficit Up To $209B in November
In the 2019 budget year, the government ran up a deficit of $984 billion, the most in seven years.
Dec 12th, 2019