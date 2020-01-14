Rising Energy Costs Lift US Consumer Prices 0.2% in December

Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.

Paul Wiseman
Jan 14th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising energy costs drove U.S. consumer prices higher in December, and American workers’ earnings couldn’t keep up.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, lifted by a 2.8% increase in gasoline prices. Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3%. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core consumer inflation rose just 0.1% in December and 2.3% over the past year.

Inflation is running close to the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target. The Fed cut short-term interest rates three times last year, partly to protect a record-breaking U.S. economic expansion from the effects of President Donald Trump's trade war with China.

The Labor Department also reported that workers’ hourly earnings, adjusted for inflation, fell 0.1% in December after rising 0.1% in November. Over the past year, workers’ hourly earnings rose 0.6%. But they worked fewer hours, so inflation-adjusted weekly earnings showed “essentially no change’’ over the past year, the department said.

Over the past year, gasoline prices are up 7.9% and the cost of shelter has risen 3.2%. Used-car prices are down 0.7%, and clothing prices have fallen 1.2%.

More in Economics
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
US Mfg. Activity Hits Decade-Low
ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 28, file photo, people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, KS.
Nov. Durable Goods Orders Slip 2%
It was the largest decline for durable goods since May, and orders have fallen in two of the past three months.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Horacio Ment shops at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, CA.
US Consumer Spending Up 0.4% in Nov.
Economists are expecting consumer spending to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, a job posting is displayed near the entrance outside a restaurant in Orlando, FL.
Study: Entrepreneurs Upbeat about Hiring
A 2018 study of about 3,000 people in the US found that nearly 9 in 10 entrepreneurs with young companies expect to employ workers during the next five years.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Dec. 9 file photo, mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Budget Deficit Up To $209B in November
In the 2019 budget year, the government ran up a deficit of $984 billion, the most in seven years.
Dec 12th, 2019
I Stock 1134872513 (1)
Mfg. Capital Spending to Drop 2.1% in 2020
Though capital spending is forecasted to decrease, all 18 of ISM's manufacturing sectors forecast higher 2020 revenues than in 2019.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, from left, Tina Fausto, left, and Olivia Wirtshafter, right, shop with Lilly Flores, second from left, and Laly Rose Stanton the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
November US Consumer Prices up 0.3%
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.2% in November, matching October's increase.
Dec 11th, 2019
Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, left, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, center, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Observing from behind are Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, second left, Mexico&apos;s Labor Secretary Maria Alcade, third left, and The President of the Mexican Senate Ricardo Monreal.
North American Trade Pact: What's in It?
The announcement agreement likely enables congressional approval of Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, though pockets of resistance remain.
Dec 10th, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by House Congress members, speaks at a news conference to discuss the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement on Tuesday, Dec. 10 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
North American Trade Pact Agreement Announced
Both House Speaker Nanci Pelosi and President Donald Trump said the new agreement is a significant improvement over NAFTA.
Dec 10th, 2019