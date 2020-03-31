Amazon Fires Worker who Staged Walkout

Several Amazon workers demanded the facility be shut down and cleaned after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Alexandra OlsonMae Anderson
Mar 31st, 2020
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company&apos;s warehouse in New York.
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse in New York.
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon fired a worker who organized a walkout at a New York warehouse to demand greater protection against the new coronavirus, saying the employee himself flouted distancing rules and put others at risk.

The decision prompted a rebuke from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who called on the National Labor Relations Board to investigate. James said her office is also considering legal options, saying the right to organize is protected in New York.

“It is disgraceful that Amazon would terminate an employee who bravely stood up to protect himself and his colleagues," James said in a statement.

But Amazon said Christian Smalls had received several warnings for violating social distancing guidelines. Amazon said Smalls showed up at the protest at the Staten Island warehouse Monday despite a order to remain home for 14 days because he had come into contact with a co-worker who had been diagnosed with the virus. The company said Smalls was put on paid leave during the 14-day isolation period.

Smalls did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

Several Amazon workers walked out of the warehouse, demanding the facility be shut and cleaned during a paid time off after the co-worker tested positive for the virus. About 100 workers were expected to attend the rally, but Amazon said the actual number was much lower.

The Seattle-based company said it has taken aggressive steps to protect its employees from the virus, including cleaning and distancing measures. Amazon is checking the temperature of anyone entering the Staten Island warehouse, a step the company said would be implemented in other facilities as soon as possible.

The company said it consults with local and federal health authorities on how to handle building closures if an employee tests positive, including evaluating the worker's interactions with others.

Several walk-outs and protests have drawn attention to fear and discontent among low-wage workers on the front lines of the pandemic, particularly those packing and delivering groceries and other essentials for millions of people hunkering down at home.

A group of workers at Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, planned to stage a “sick out" Tuesday to demand hazard pay, immediate closure and cleaning of stores if a worker tests positive for the virus and health benefits for part-time and seasonal workers. It was unclear how widespread the protest was.

Whole Foods said it offers workers up to two weeks of paid time off if they test positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined, an additional $2 per hour on top of hourly base pay, and increased overtime pay. Amazon is also offering an additional $2 per hour for its hourly workers.

Amazon is hiring 100,000 more workers to meet a surge in demand for deliveries, one of several companies that have announced such hiring sprees. Despite the hazards of the jobs, many people are applying as layoffs soar retail, restaurants, airlines and other industries.

Instacart, the San Francisco-based grocery delivery app, is hiring 300,000 more contracted workers, saying orders have surged 150% in recent weeks compared to last year. Some Instacart workers walked off the job Monday to demand hazard pay and more protective gear against the virus.

More in E-Commerce
A worker sorts products in an Amazon fulfillment center.
Amazon to Add 1,500 Jobs in Virginia
The company will establish two new facilities by 2021.
Mar 10th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Companies Warned Over Virus Claims
The companies are selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart is confirming that it&apos;s developing a competitor to Amazon&apos;s juggernaut Prime membership program. The company declined on Thursday, Feb. 27 to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.
Walmart to Launch Amazon Prime Rival
The discounter would reportedly have certain perks that the online leader couldn't offer.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, China.
China Turns to Internet for Food
Demand for online food vendors has surged since China’s government told the public to stay home amid virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
Mm E23 Thumb
E-Commerce Tops Consumers’ Complaints
Online shopping comprised 1,134 Washington consumer complaints last year.
Jan 29th, 2020
Amazon
Workers Criticize Amazon Despite Risk
Hundreds are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite company policy that puts their jobs at risk.
Jan 27th, 2020
Ap20024700028315 5e2f09032b326
E-Commerce Firms Need to Do More About Fake Goods
Trump administration releases plan to crack down on counterfeit goods.
Jan 27th, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1055021000
Want to Sell on Amazon? Weigh the Pros, Cons
Amazon provides small businesses many benefits, but the costs can be hard for some to absorb.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1064235628
Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India
Bezos said that Amazon is going to use the funds to size, scale and global footprint to export $10 billion in goods made in India by 2025.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1142488743
Amazon to Hike Seller Fulfillment Fees 3%
Amazon reportedly emailed its merchants on Dec. 20 informing them their fulfillment fees will increase by an average of 3 percent in 2020.
Dec 23rd, 2019
0
Episerver Acquires Insite Software
Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.
Dec 16th, 2019
(AP Photo)
U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.4 Percent in March on Higher Gas Costs
U.S. consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent in March, an increase caused mostly by higher costs for gasoline, electricity, and shelter.
Apr 10th, 2019