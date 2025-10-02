CISA Strengthens Commitment to SLTT Governments

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that it has transitioned to a new model to better equip state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) governments to strengthen shared responsibility nationwide. CISA is supporting SLTT partners with access to grant funding, no-cost tools, and cybersecurity expertise.
CISA’s cooperative agreement with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) ended on September 30, 2025. Support for SLTTs includes:
- Access to Grant Funding from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), available through CISA in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This funding is provided via the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) and the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program (TCGP).
- No-cost services and tools such as Cyber Hygiene scanning, phishing assessments, and vulnerability management.
- Cybersecurity Performance Goals and the Cyber Security Evaluation Tool to prioritize and measure progress.
- Regional Cybersecurity Advisors and Cybersecurity Coordinators delivering hands-on, local and virtual expertise.
- Professional services including vulnerability assessments and incident response coordination.
- Bi-monthly SLTT Security Operations Center calls providing timely cyber defense updates.