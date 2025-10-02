CISA Strengthens Commitment to SLTT Governments

A new model looks to better equip state, local, tribal and territorial governments.

Oct 2, 2025
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that it has transitioned to a new model to better equip state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) governments to strengthen shared responsibility nationwide. CISA is supporting SLTT partners with access to grant funding, no-cost tools, and cybersecurity expertise. 

CISA’s cooperative agreement with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) ended on September 30, 2025. Support for SLTTs includes:

