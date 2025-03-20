Solution Offers Secure Device Authentication for Manufacturers

The platform looks to improve identity security, automated access management and device lifecycle protection.

Mar 20, 2025
CyberArkand Device Authorityin collaboration with Microsoft, have launched a solution that looks to strengthen and scale connected device authentication to enterprise applications with Zero Trust principles. It hopes to help manufacturers reduce cyber risk from connected devices in factory floors and edge environments with identity security, automated access management and device lifecycle protection. 

The NIST reference architecture for IoT, introduced in May 2024, provides a structured approach to secure onboarding, continuous device management and threat monitoring across the device lifecycle. This collaboration between Microsoft, CyberArk and Device Authority helps organizations translate this framework into scalable solutions.

  • Through Microsoft Azure IoT and Defender for IoT, Microsoft enables secure, scalable device management and real-time monitoring. The cloud-edge integration ensures consistent device security, even in remote, air-gapped environments.  
  • CyberArk’s modern privileged access management capabilities restrict unauthorized human access to critical devices and systems, enforcing user and device security policies without the need for time consuming, error-prone manual human intervention. 
  • Device Authority automates secure device onboarding, identity credentialing and encryption, minimizing human error, accelerating incident response and maintaining data integrity through the connected ecosystem. 

Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberArk, added, “The complexity of the security challenges faced by manufacturers, in particular, means that no single solution can enable an organization to be fully compliant with important NIST guidelines, while creating a piecemeal solution is impractical. By joining forces, we are smoothing the way for people to implement NIST compliance best practices, extending privileged access management controls across the entire spectrum of identities.”

