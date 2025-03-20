Simplified OT Security with Endpoint Solution Updates

The updated solution advances endpoint protection and detection and response capabilities.

Mar 20, 2025
Industrial Cyber

TXOne Networks, a leading provider of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, recently unveiled Version 3.2 of its Stellar solution in an effort to advance its endpoint protection capabilities and provide more comprehensive detection and response in operational technology (OT) environments. 

“We have observed that alert fatigue, which is common to EDR solutions, can be even more severe in OT security, with security teams feeling overwhelmed by warnings due to the lack of contextual information about OT devices,” said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TXOne Networks. “For example, when automated scripts use outdated login credentials that should have been corrected long ago, EDR solutions may flag them as anomaly events. This is why having contextual awareness of OT devices is crucial.

"The new Version 3.2 of our Stellar product will enhance visibility into a device’s state and make it easier to filter out harmless anomalies, ensuring that security incident investigations become more efficient.” Some specific features of the upgrade include:

  • Situational awareness. The TXOne Networks solution provides a centralized place for examining a device's activities while assessing the likelihood of operational disruption through behavioral analysis.
  • Enhanced asset baseline generation. Network behavior is integrated into Stellar machine learning, offering comprehensive asset behavioral data. This will reduce guesswork when security teams investigate anomalies or enforce security.
  • Impact risk snapshot. A new interface for monitoring potentially compromised assets shows associated activities and event trends to evaluate the damage scope.
  • Endpoint protection. They system is designed for industrial control systems (ICS) and other OT devices. It identifies nearly 40,000 OT applications and incorporates TXOne Networks’ Cyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR) technology for both legacy and modern Windows systems.
