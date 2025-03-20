Simplified OT Security with Endpoint Solution Updates

TXOne Networks, a leading provider of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, recently unveiled Version 3.2 of its Stellar solution in an effort to advance its endpoint protection capabilities and provide more comprehensive detection and response in operational technology (OT) environments.

“We have observed that alert fatigue, which is common to EDR solutions, can be even more severe in OT security, with security teams feeling overwhelmed by warnings due to the lack of contextual information about OT devices,” said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TXOne Networks. “For example, when automated scripts use outdated login credentials that should have been corrected long ago, EDR solutions may flag them as anomaly events. This is why having contextual awareness of OT devices is crucial.

"The new Version 3.2 of our Stellar product will enhance visibility into a device’s state and make it easier to filter out harmless anomalies, ensuring that security incident investigations become more efficient.” Some specific features of the upgrade include: