Report Demonstrates AI's Role in Threat Escalation

With AI fueling more deceptive, scalable attacks, the cyber arms race is escalating faster than ever.

Feb 20, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber

Abnormal Security recently released its bi-annual threat report Adversarial AI Attacker: Innovation Escalates Advanced Email Threats. It details how weaponized generative AI, easily accessible personal data, and hacking tools on the dark web are fueling a surge in business email compromise and vendor email compromise (i.e. supply chain) attacks. 

According to the report, "Email remains the backbone of business communication, but its ubiquity and versatility make it an ideal target for cybercriminals. For decades, attackers have exploited its inherent vulnerabilities, continuously adapting their tactics to stay ahead of defenses.

"Legacy security tools, built for an earlier era of threats, struggle to stop today’s sophisticated attacks. Meanwhile, organizations relying on employees to spot threats are fighting a losing battle, as attackers craft malicious emails nearly indistinguishable from legitimate ones.

"Now, with AI fueling more deceptive, scalable attacks, the cyber arms race is escalating faster than ever.  Some key findings from the report include: 

  • A 54 percent YOY increase in BEC attacks.
  • An 88 percent likelihood of a BEC attack in any given week of 2024.
  • Weekly VEC attack likelihoods are up to 70 percent - an increase of 10 percent from last year.
  • Smaller organizations (less than 1,000 inboxes) saw the sharpest increase in BEC attacks—up 14 percent.
  • Larger enterprises (50,000+ inboxes) now face a 98 percent weekly risk of at least one attack. 
  • Phishing remains the most common attack type, accounting for more than 76 percent of all advanced attacks.
  • Another strategy cybercriminals employ is multichannel phishing. Unlike traditional phishing, which relies solely on email, these campaigns start in the inbox but quickly move to text messages, phone calls, or messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram.
  • While BEC only accounts for a small percentage of overall advanced email attacks, it’s one of the most financially costly cybercrimes, causing $2.9 billion in losses in 2023 alone. It’s also becoming more prevalent as threat actors increasingly turn to emerging tools and dark web resources to streamline and scale their attacks.

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.

    

Latest in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 17, 2025
Data Center
Testing Assures Data Center Resilience
February 20, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Report Demonstrates AI's Role in Threat Escalation
February 20, 2025
Online Safety And Security
CISA, FBI Release Advisory on Ghost Ransomware
February 20, 2025
Related Stories
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Reassessing the OT Threat Landscape
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Testing Assures Data Center Resilience
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Survey Shows Continued Spike in Third-Party Incidents
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 17, 2025
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Testing Assures Data Center Resilience
How a four-step certification process keeps AI-ready server cabinets earthquake-proof.
February 20, 2025
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI Release Advisory on Ghost Ransomware
These widespread attacks target outdated versions of software and firmware on internet facing assets.
February 20, 2025
Siemens' Cobot AVG.
Cybersecurity
Betacom and Siemens Launch Private 5G Network Platform
Complete enterprise-grade solution accelerates Industry 4.0 adoption.
February 19, 2025
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Attacks Costing Manufacturers $1.9M/Day in Downtime
Ransom and recovery costs continue to skyrocket.
February 13, 2025
Ep130tn
Video
Security Breach: The Evolution of OT Vulnerabilities
Threats and risks have escalated, but when properly implemented, some solutions have risen to the task.
February 13, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI Warn of Buffer Overflow Vulnerabilities
Threat actors exploit these vulnerabilities to gain access and move laterally through the network.
February 13, 2025
Intllectual Property
Cybersecurity
Study Finds Nearly Half Suffered a Third-Party Data Breach
A lack of visibility, internal resources, and mature security strategies continue to be obstacles.
February 13, 2025
Autonomous Car Cockpit
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Surging Automotive Cyber Threats Stemming from Critical Gaps
Critical infrastructure in smart mobility devices, like EV chargers, has expanded the attack surface and magnified the stakes.
February 13, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Recovery Platform Runs with NVIDIA BlueField-3
The platform is designed to significantly reduce cyber recovery times in minimizing losses.
February 13, 2025
SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son, left, and OpenAI Chief Sam Altman hold a talk during an event for enterprises in Tokyo, in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Cybersecurity
SoftBank, OpenAI Set Up Joint Company to Push AI Services
The startup will help bring "transformative AI to some of the world's most influential companies."
February 6, 2025
The smartphone app DeepSeek page is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Jan. 28, 2025.
Cybersecurity
Researchers Link DeepSeek to Chinese Telecom Banned from Doing Business in U.S.
The chatbot's code shows connections to computer infrastructure owned by China Mobile.
February 6, 2025
The smartphone apps DeepSeek page is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Cybersecurity
House Lawmakers Push to Ban AI App DeepSeek from U.S. Government Devices
The Chinese government could use the app for surveillance and misinformation.
February 6, 2025
I Stock 1736195547
Cybersecurity
Study: Industry Should Make Cybersecurity a Top Priority in 2025
The report says companies have too little budget to secure devices, machines, and systems.
February 6, 2025
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Maximizing Resiliency with Cloud-Hosted Security
Migrating to cloud-hosted security offerings provides many benefits, but misconceptions remain.
February 4, 2025