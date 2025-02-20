The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency—in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) — recently released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory, #StopRansomware: Ghost (Cring) Ransomware. This advisory provides network defenders with indicators of compromise (IOCs), tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and detection methods associated with Ghost ransomware activity identified through FBI investigations.

Ghost actors conduct these widespread attacks by targeting and compromising organizations with outdated versions of software and firmware on their internet facing services. These malicious ransomware actors are known to use publicly available code to exploit Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) where available patches have not been applied to gain access to internet facing servers. The known CVEs are CVE-2018-13379, CVE-2010-2861, CVE-2009-3960, CVE-2021-34473, CVE-2021-34523, CVE-2021-31207.

CISA encourages network defenders to review this advisory and apply the recommended mitigations, and visit CISA’s Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals for more information on the CPGs, including added recommended baseline protections.

Following the advisory, Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist at KnowBe4, commented: "The joint release has a few new surprises. One is that the ransomware groups move from initial compromise to deployment of ransomware very quickly, often on the same day. This is quite different from traditional ransomware groups that may have days, weeks, or even months from the initial access gained to the deployment of the ransomware.

"Second, the frequent use of Cobalt Strike. I see the use of Cobalt Strike by ransomware groups fairly common. If you're not looking for and detecting Cobalt Strike instances, you're just asking for trouble.

"Last, unpatched software and firmware (and zero-days) are involved in at least a third of successful compromises. Every organization has a patching process, but most don't get it perfect and if one-third of all successful compromises involved finding and exploiting vulnerable software and firmware, it really should be a primary focus for all organizations. You can't just make it one of the many things you do out of hundreds of things you do. It has to be something you focus on and dedicate significant resources to (as you also need to do to mitigate social engineering). Because if you don't, you'll miss something and become the next ransomware victim."