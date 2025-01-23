Platform Offers Secure OT Access Management

Xona targets secure access by preventing insecure user endpoints from connecting to critical assets.

Jan 23, 2025
Industrial Cyber

Xona Systems, a leading provider of secure access management solutions for OT environments, has announced the launch of its new Xona Platform. It's designed to provide simple user access without allowing insecure user endpoints from connecting to critical assets. As companies face increasing threats to their critical IT, OT, and cloud-based systems and tighter regulatory compliance mandates, the Platform looks to offer a solution that brings OT managers, CISOs, and IT teams together.

As organizations become more connected and complex, the security of critical systems has been eroded. OT environments, in particular, face unique challenges, with legacy IT solutions like VPNs, originally designed for privacy, not security.

“Secure remote access provides critical infrastructure companies with a swift solution to address significant operational and business risks,” says Jonathon Gordon, Directing Analyst at Takepoint Research. “Many operational environments continue to rely on outdated access solutions, leaving critical systems exposed to insecure endpoints. Mitigating these risks is a foundational step in strengthening the security of critical systems.”

Highlights of the platform include:

  • Identity-based access management for all users including both onsite and remote, and employees, 3rd party vendors, and OEM partners.
  • Disconnected access that eliminates insecure endpoints from directly connecting to critical systems, reducing the attack surface and safeguarding critical assets from ransomware and malware.
  • Agnostic overlay design that is both technology agnostic and adaptable and doesn’t require network architecture changes.
  • Real-time auditability and control with continuous session logging and recording that helps admins simplify access governance.
  • Meets regulatory requirements in allowing organizations to address standards and requirements including IEC 62443, NERC CIP, NIST 800-53, FIPS 140-2, RMF, TSA Security Directives, Saudi NCA OTCC-1:2022, and others.
