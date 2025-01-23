Platform Offers Secure OT Access Management

Xona Systems, a leading provider of secure access management solutions for OT environments, has announced the launch of its new Xona Platform. It's designed to provide simple user access without allowing insecure user endpoints from connecting to critical assets. As companies face increasing threats to their critical IT, OT, and cloud-based systems and tighter regulatory compliance mandates, the Platform looks to offer a solution that brings OT managers, CISOs, and IT teams together.

As organizations become more connected and complex, the security of critical systems has been eroded. OT environments, in particular, face unique challenges, with legacy IT solutions like VPNs, originally designed for privacy, not security.

“Secure remote access provides critical infrastructure companies with a swift solution to address significant operational and business risks,” says Jonathon Gordon, Directing Analyst at Takepoint Research. “Many operational environments continue to rely on outdated access solutions, leaving critical systems exposed to insecure endpoints. Mitigating these risks is a foundational step in strengthening the security of critical systems.”

Highlights of the platform include: