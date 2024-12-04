Report Explores Network Security Trends in Manufacturing

Where the industry continues to struggle, and how hackers are taking advantage.

Dec 4, 2024
Aryaka®, a leading provider of Unified SASE and SD-WAN solutions, today announced the release of a new research report exploring network security challenges and trends in the manufacturing industry. Conducted by GatePoint Research, the report (The State of Network Security in Manufacturing: Key Findings on Visibility, Resource Constraints, and Cyber Resilience) gathers insights across the manufacturing sector, revealing that visibility into network activity, secure global connectivity, and resource constraints are top priorities for manufacturers.

Given the distributed nature of manufacturing operations—with many organizations managing dozens of networked facilities across North America, Europe, and other regions—effective network security is a strategic asset. However, many respondents report significant hurdles, such as resource constraints, managing cyber threats, and maintaining cost-effective operations while modernizing their network infrastructure.

The data shows that over 60 percent of respondents cited improved observability as a critical focus, followed closely by secure connectivity for global workforces (54 percent) and the need to control costs (50 percent). Additional findings included:

  • A Growing Resource and Skills Gap: 68 percent of respondents said their IT teams are understaffed or lack the necessary training to manage growing network complexities.
  • Visibility as a Priority: 64 percent identified real-time network visibility as crucial to maintaining security and operational efficiency in a global manufacturing context.
  • Secure Global Connectivity: 54 percent of manufacturing leaders highlighted the need for secure access for remote teams and global sites, emphasizing the importance of consistent and reliable connectivity.
  • Cost Control and Simplification: 50 percent of respondents indicated that simplifying network management and controlling costs are essential, particularly as they expand into cloud and multi-cloud environments.
  • Convergence as a Strategic Advantage: The report shows that manufacturing organizations see value in converged network and security solutions, which offer enhanced security, operational resilience, and reduced IT workloads.

“Manufacturers today are balancing rapid digital transformation with the demands of securing a distributed network infrastructure,” said Ken Rutsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. “This survey highlights the key areas where manufacturers seek support—especially in achieving network visibility, improving resource efficiency, and simplifying operations, as well as their readiness to address these challenges.

"Our Unified SASE as a Service offering is designed to address these needs, empowering customers to protect their organization, streamline operations, and secure global connectivity.”

This report, combined with insights from Aryaka customers, offers manufacturing leaders actionable guidance on navigating the evolving landscape of network security, where visibility, resource management, and cybersecurity are paramount.

To download the full report, click here.

