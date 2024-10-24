OT Solutions Address Growing Industrial Threats

Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader, has introduced new capabilities in its OT Security solution. This includes a fully integrated, risk-based guided virtual patching solution, powered by Precision AI™, called the Prisma® Access Browser with Privileged Remote Access. Also included in the update is a suite of ruggedized, ML-powered Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) built to withstand harsh industrial settings.

According to the 2024 State of OT Security report from Palo Alto Networks and ABI Research, 70 percent of industrial organizations experienced a cyberattack on their OT environment in the last year. Almost 25 percent of these organizations suffered attacks that led to operational shutdowns and disrupted business continuity. Additional features of the update include: