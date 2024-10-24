OT Solutions Address Growing Industrial Threats

Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader, has introduced new capabilities in its OT Security solution. This includes a fully integrated, risk-based guided virtual patching solution, powered by Precision AI™, called the Prisma® Access Browser with Privileged Remote Access. Also included in the update is a suite of ruggedized, ML-powered Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) built to withstand harsh industrial settings.
According to the 2024 State of OT Security report from Palo Alto Networks and ABI Research, 70 percent of industrial organizations experienced a cyberattack on their OT environment in the last year. Almost 25 percent of these organizations suffered attacks that led to operational shutdowns and disrupted business continuity. Additional features of the update include:
- Privileged Remote Access delivered through the Prisma Access Browser will empower OT security teams managing remote operations. According to Palo Alto, this solution simplifies deployment and strengthens security by providing secure, immediate access to critical OT systems for all authorized users, including contractors and partners. It supports just-in-time access and session recording for essential workflows, ensuring that mission-critical environments are safeguarded while making remote access easier to manage.
- Guided Virtual Patching with Industrial OT Security allows security teams to mitigate critical vulnerabilities without causing downtime. Powered by Precision AI, it automates asset inventory, assesses risks and prioritizes vulnerabilities to enable protection of hard-to-patch systems between regular patch cycles or maintenance windows. This prevents interruptions as well as extends the lifespan of these assets, ensuring that critical operations remain uninterrupted and secure.
- The ruggedized PA-400R Series firewalls offer reliable security tailored for harsh, space-constrained environments like utility substations and factory floors. Easy to install—even on DIN rails—they include models with 5G connectivity to keep remote sites connected. With features like fail-to-wire capabilities, these firewalls ensure continuous security and connectivity, helping reduce costs while protecting critical infrastructure.