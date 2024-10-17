The Anybus Defender Industrial Security Lineup

The security appliances are designed specifically for the ICS in safeguarding OT assets and networks.

Oct 17, 2024
84998 All 4 Defender

HMS Networks recently unveiled their Anybus Defender series that provides a firewall to protect operational technology (OT) networks. Specifically designed for Industrial Control Systems, the primary use-cases are network segmentation in line with ISA/IEC 62443-3-3, Network Address Translation with traffic filtering, and deep packet inspection (DPI) on industrial protocols to enable deep protection of industrial assets. The offering is designed for machine builders who want to embed security into their offerings. The Anybus Defender Lineup features four distinct models:

  • The Anybus Defender Compact 1004 - a space-efficient solution for smaller industrial environments.
  • The Anybus Defender 4002 - a versatile firewall designed for medium-sized networks.
  • The Anybus Defender 6004 for larger installations.
  • The Anybus Defender 6024 - the flagship model engineered for the most demanding industrial applications.

www.hms-networks.com

