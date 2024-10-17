CISA Teams with Law Enforcement to Address Iranian Hacking

These groups have been using brute force and password spraying to compromise user accounts.

Oct 17, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber

Recently, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced partnerships with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency and others to combact Iranian hacking plots. First, CISA and the FBI released a joint fact sheet, How to Protect Against Iranian Targeting of Accounts Associated with National Political Organizations that provides information about threat actors affiliated with the Iranian Government’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This group is targeting and compromising accounts of Americans to stoke discord and undermine confidence in U.S. democratic institutions.

IRGC actors have previously gained, and continue to seek access to, personal and business accounts, using social engineering techniques by targeting victims across email and chat. This fact sheet includes steps that individuals and organizations can take to enhance their security and resilience to protect themselves against the common techniques used by these cyber actors.

CISA also announced an initiative with the FBI, NSA and international partners to release the Iranian Cyber Actors Brute Force and Credential Access Activity Compromises Critical Infrastructure advisory. It provides known indicators of compromise (IOCs) and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by Iranian actors to impact organizations across multiple critical infrastructure sectors.

Since October 2023, Iranian actors have used brute force and password spraying to compromise user accounts and obtain access to organizations in the healthcare and public health (HPH), government, information technology, engineering and energy sectors.

For more information on Iranian state-sponsored threat actor activity, see CISA’s Iran Cyber Threat Overview and Advisories page.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 9, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
CISA Teams with Law Enforcement to Address Iranian Hacking
October 17, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
The Soft Skills to Look For in Manufacturing Security Leaders
October 17, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Despite the Devastation, the National Public Data Breach Is Anything But Irregular
October 17, 2024
Related Stories
84998 All 4 Defender
Cybersecurity
The Anybus Defender Industrial Security Lineup
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Evolving Threat Landscape
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
The Soft Skills to Look For in Manufacturing Security Leaders
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 9, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
The Soft Skills to Look For in Manufacturing Security Leaders
Without them, even the best tools and technical knowledge may fall short in preventing disruptions and mitigating risks.
October 17, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Despite the Devastation, the National Public Data Breach Is Anything But Irregular
The hackers allegedly offered the data on the dark web for $3.5 million. Here are the lessons learned.
October 17, 2024
Ep115
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Legacy Mindsets Are Helping Hackers Weaponize Networks
Embedded security and "design for patching" will be vital in defending against new-age attacks.
October 17, 2024
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Financial Impact of Attacks Continue to Grow
More than one-quarter of surveyed companies experienced a financial loss of more than $1M.
October 10, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Why Unified IT-OT Security Is Essential
Nearly 25% of organizations have faced shutdowns due to cyberattacks, and most OT incidents are rooted in IT vulnerabilities.
October 10, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Protection Means Continuous Validation of Security Solutions
More integrated technology makes it easier to manage—but every connected device represents a potential entry point for attackers.
October 10, 2024
Ep114tn
Video
Security Breach: Leveraging Your Force Multipliers
Insight on the next generation of Stuxnet-like malware attacks and retrofitting legacy assets to ensure uptime.
October 10, 2024
The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., American Water, its building in Camden, N.J., seen in the foreground on June 17, 2024, says it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers.
Cybersecurity
America's Largest Water Utility Targeted by Cyberattack
American Water provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations.
October 8, 2024
Moxa MGate MB3170 and MB3270 industrial Ethernet gateways convert between Modbus TCP, ASCII and RTU communications protocols.
Cybersecurity
Moxa Serial-to-Ethernet Gateways Enhance Data Center Cybersecurity
Moxa MGate protocol gateways ensure cybersecurity is embedded within devices.
October 4, 2024
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
DDoS Attacks Skyrocket and Hacktivist Activity Surges
Key industries experienced a 55% increase over the past four years.
October 3, 2024
Ep113tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Never Let a Good Hack Go to Waste
The best way to hammer home the need for funding and the risks of legacy assets, including software.
October 2, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Affordable Ways to Improve Security
Economical, but highly effective strategies for kicking off Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
October 1, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Industrial Sector CISOs Buck Cyber Trends
Greater control is seen as a way to balance some of the current lack of visibility and accountability.
October 1, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Challenges and Imperatives in an Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape
Five critical considerations for bolstering cyber resilience.
October 1, 2024