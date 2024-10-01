Dragos Acquisition Enhances OT Visibility

The move combines threat analysis with knowledge of which assets are connecting, as well as which assets could connect.

Oct 1, 2024
Industrial Cyber

Dragos Inc., a leading provider of OT cybersecurity solutions, recently announced the acquisition of Network Perception, makers of NP-View, an award-winning network visualization platform for OT networks. The acquisition will bolster the Dragos Platform with OT network visibility along with compliance and segmentation analysis and reporting capabilities tailored to the OT environment. Users will be able to see which assets are connecting to which services in their critical networks, as well as which assets can connect to which services. 

The combination will deliver dual-layer visibility into OT environments by revealing both real-time connections and potential pathways, improving security teams' ability to proactively defend against risks that are invisible to conventional solutions, and fully map the intent versus reality of their network configurations, identifying key vulnerabilities along the attack path before they can be exploited.

NP-View takes a non invasive approach by accessing or uploading configuration files for switches, routers, and firewalls. It provides a network topology map, analyzes access paths, and evaluates firewall rules.

“Joining forces with Dragos allows us to combine our strengths and deliver even greater value to the OT community,” said Robin Berthier, CEO and Co-Founder, Network Perception. “We are excited to combine our teams, which include some of the brightest minds in industrial cybersecurity, to accelerate innovation and help customers defend against threats and meet regulatory requirements today and tomorrow.” 

