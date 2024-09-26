Proactive Security Solution Utilizes AI, LLMs

The tool serves as a vulnerability detector and building block for AI implementation.

Sep 26, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber

The rapid development and adoption of AI technologies in the past two years has introduced major cybersecurity and compliance risks that organizations must proactively address without established best practices. As a result, cybersecurity teams face significant AI-related challenges, such as vulnerability detection and remediation, containing data leakage and reining in unauthorized AI use. 

According to recent Tenable Research, more than one-third of security teams are finding usage of AI applications in their environment that might not have been provisioned via formal processes. In fact, during a 75-day period between late June and early September, Tenable found over nine million instances of AI applications on more than one million hosts.

In response, Tenable recently unveiled AI Aware with features that include:

  • Dashboard views that provide a snapshot of the most common AI software discovered in the ecosystem, top assets with vulnerabilities related to AI, and the most common communication ports leveraged by AI technologies. 
  • Shadow Software Development detection that identifies the unexpected existence of the building blocks of AI development in the environment, enabling businesses to figure out the next, best steps.
  • Filtering findings for AI detections that enable teams to focus on AI-related findings when reviewing vulnerability assessment results. 
  • Asset-centric AI inventory that provides a complete inventory of AI-related packages, libraries and browser plugins while reviewing the detailed profile of an asset. 

More information on Tenable AI Aware is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/vulnerability-management/ai-aware 

