Security Solution for Cloud, Air-Gapped, and Hybrid Environments

The platform looks to unify multiple use cases into a single solution to help minimize manual errors.

Sep 19, 2024
General Cyberattack

Forescout Technologies has unveiled its new SaaS Operational Technologies (OT) solution. Forescout for OT Security is positioned as the first security solution that allows organizations to secure complex, heterogeneous OT, IoT/IoMT, and IT environments whether they are fully in cloud, completely air-gapped, or hybrid.

“The attack surface from connected assets, including unmanaged OT and IoT devices, is outpacing security teams’ ability to protect critical digital assets,” said Barry Mainz, Forescout CEO. “Organizations are spending millions on the latest visibility and detection technology and are still experiencing downtime or getting compromised by ransomware, exploits, known vulnerabilities, and zero days. They don’t need more visibility; they need actionable intelligence and control.”

Forescout for OT Security unifies multiple use cases into a single solution to help minimize manual errors and reduce the complexity of operational workflows. Key features include:

  • Comprehensive operational and cybersecurity threat detection rules specifically designed for OT, IoT, and IT hybrid environments.
  • OT discovery and extraction ,including from network and wireless infrastructure.
  • Enhanced asset intelligence to track the effectiveness of response actions across the security ecosystem to reduce risk.
  • Reporting with contextual insights about connected devices, potential causes of incidents, and recommended remediation steps.
  • Role specific dashboards provide custom views for operations, security, SOC analyst, and executive.
  • Actionable vulnerability prioritization using FS Vedere Labs Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (VL-KEV), OT/IoT specific exploitation indicators using Vedere Labs’ proprietary threat research (the industry's largest curated database of actionable insights)
  • Asset classification covering 18.7 million unique device profiles from the Forescout Research – Vedere Labs database.
