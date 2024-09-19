Security Solution for Cloud, Air-Gapped, and Hybrid Environments

Forescout Technologies has unveiled its new SaaS Operational Technologies (OT) solution. Forescout for OT Security is positioned as the first security solution that allows organizations to secure complex, heterogeneous OT, IoT/IoMT, and IT environments whether they are fully in cloud, completely air-gapped, or hybrid.

“The attack surface from connected assets, including unmanaged OT and IoT devices, is outpacing security teams’ ability to protect critical digital assets,” said Barry Mainz, Forescout CEO. “Organizations are spending millions on the latest visibility and detection technology and are still experiencing downtime or getting compromised by ransomware, exploits, known vulnerabilities, and zero days. They don’t need more visibility; they need actionable intelligence and control.”

Forescout for OT Security unifies multiple use cases into a single solution to help minimize manual errors and reduce the complexity of operational workflows. Key features include: