Dragos Updates Platform to Streamline OT Threat and Vulnerability Workflows

Improved asset visibility and threat chronicling lead the list of new features.

Aug 28, 2024
Soc

Dragos Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, has announced the latest release of the Dragos Platform. The updates provide deeper and enriched visibility into all OT assets, streamlined workflows for threat detection and vulnerability management, and integration of Dragos WorldView intelligence and Neighborhood Keeper community intelligence on current and emerging threats. Additional features of the upgrade include:

  • New local collector and file ingestion capabilities that expand data collection options.
  • New filtering capabilities that create asset inventory views to answer key visibility questions for IT security and operations. The integration of the Platform with Dragos’s Neighborhood Keeper and WorldView threat intelligence streamlines vulnerability management, threat detection, and response workflows to meet emerging threats like FrostyGoop and PIPEDREAM malware; Unitronics vulnerabilities; and VOLTZITE, CyberAveng3rs, and CHERNOVITE threat groups targeting OT environments.
  • Expanded asset enrichment with project file and data import: The new file ingest feature allows for seamless import and enrichment of asset data from existing project files or other devices.
  • A new lightweight collector for enhanced monitoring that operates on edge switches and routers to provide data collection for space-constrained locations deep within OT environments. It captures and processes critical data, ensuring that even the most remote assets are monitored effectively.
  • Expanded environment support to include Hyper-V and ESXi environments.
  • Advanced asset filtering features that allows users to efficiently manage and analyze asset data, facilitating the identification and prioritization of assets and their vulnerabilities.
  • Automated alerts with Neighborhood Keeper trusted insights and added intelligence context with pivots to WorldView OT analysis on specific vulnerabilities.

