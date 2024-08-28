SonicWall Unveils Zero Trust, Cloud Security Solutions

SonicWall has launched Cloud Secure Edge (CSE), which includes a suite of Zero Trust Access offerings designed specifically for MSPs with extensive remote access demands. Features of the new offering include:

The ability to securely connect employees and third-party users to resources from any device and location with greater simplicity and security.

The unified, cloud-delivered multi-tenant platform allows user to choose from a range of Secure Internet Access (SIA) and Secure Private Access (SPA) solutions that replace legacy VPNs with cloud-native solutions.

Combining zero trust with firewall protection is made possible with an embedded Private Connector in SonicWall Next-Gen Firewalls.

A more scalable ZTNA solution focused on MSPs and their mid-market and SMB customers.

The CSE Connector integration within their Next-Generation firewalls that enable ZTNA to their private apps hosted behind the firewall.

Integrates seamlessly with MySonicWall.

Employees can securely access authorized applications from anywhere, on any single device, without having to deal with repetitive and complex VPN and Access Policy configurations.

Multi-tenancy management.

For more information on SonicWall’s Cloud Security Edge, visit https://www.sonicwall.com/products/cloud-secure-edge/.