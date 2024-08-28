SonicWall Unveils Zero Trust, Cloud Security Solutions

iStock.com/metamorworks
SonicWall has launched Cloud Secure Edge (CSE), which includes a suite of Zero Trust Access offerings designed specifically for MSPs with extensive remote access demands. Features of the new offering include:
- The ability to securely connect employees and third-party users to resources from any device and location with greater simplicity and security.
- The unified, cloud-delivered multi-tenant platform allows user to choose from a range of Secure Internet Access (SIA) and Secure Private Access (SPA) solutions that replace legacy VPNs with cloud-native solutions.
- Combining zero trust with firewall protection is made possible with an embedded Private Connector in SonicWall Next-Gen Firewalls.
- A more scalable ZTNA solution focused on MSPs and their mid-market and SMB customers.
- The CSE Connector integration within their Next-Generation firewalls that enable ZTNA to their private apps hosted behind the firewall.
- Integrates seamlessly with MySonicWall.
- Employees can securely access authorized applications from anywhere, on any single device, without having to deal with repetitive and complex VPN and Access Policy configurations.
- Multi-tenancy management.
For more information on SonicWall’s Cloud Security Edge, visit https://www.sonicwall.com/products/cloud-secure-edge/.