Third-Party Intelligence Helps Expose Supply Chain Threats

Cybersixgill recently introduced its Third-Party Intelligence module with vendor-specific cybersecurity and threat intelligence coverage. Features of this platform expansion include:

Enabling the continuous monitoring and detection of risks to the environment arising from third-party suppliers.

The ability to take preemptive action before an attack is executed.

The combination of vendor-specific cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with cybersecurity posture data from suppliers’ tech environments, which has been a blind spot for some security teams.

With this intelligence, threat analysts and security operations teams can identify threats from the supply chain and expand their threat exposure management efforts.

Research shows that in 2023, there were 245,000 software supply chain attacks, costing organizations $46 billion. That amount will likely rise to $60 billion in 2025. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (61 percent) of U.S. businesses were directly impacted by a software supply chain attack in the 12-month period ending in April 2023, while 66 percent of companies say they do not trust their third parties to notify them of a major breach.

“Security teams can take every precaution to protect their organization’s environment. But if they lack intelligence about the risks facing their third-party supply chain and the impact on their security posture, the consequences can be costly," said Gabi Reish, Chief Product Officer for Cybersixgill. “With the rising cost of supply chain attacks, our new Third-Party Intelligence module gives security operations and threat analysts critical insights to protect their organization and its network of suppliers and partners."