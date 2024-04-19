CISA Releases 7 ICS Advisories

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency released seven Industrial Control System (ICS) advisories this week. These advisories are meant to provide timely information about current security issues, vulnerabilities and exploits within these products. Included in the advisories are concise summaries and mitigation suggestions that ICS vendors and OT cybersecurity consultants have published in an effort to alert users of vulnerabilities in their products.

Each of these advisories is listed below, with links for more details.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the newly released ICS advisories for technical details and mitigations.