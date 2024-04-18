Hexagon, Dragos Announce Partnership

Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division, which specializes in digital reality solutions that combine sensor, software and autonomous technologies, recently announced a strategic partnership with leading OT cybersecurity provider Dragos. According to a release outlining the partnership, the companies want to "revolutionize OT cybersecurity at industrial facilities."

The technical partnership focuses on integrating the complementary OT cybersecurity capabilities of the Dragos Platform with Hexagon’s PAS Cyber Integrity® to provide customers with enhanced inventory data, comprehensive configuration management and upgraded intrusion detection and threat management. The venture is focused on protecting businesses that operate in multiple critical infrastructure sectors.

“This relationship represents a significant step in forging the future of OT cybersecurity,” said Nick Cappi, vice president of OT Cybersecurity at Hexagon. “Through the integration of technologies, industrial facilities that use Hexagon and Dragos will be in a better position to achieve their security goals.”

“Hexagon is known for providing forward leaning technology that also prioritizes safety and security, and the partnership with Dragos brings additional value to industrial and critical infrastructure organizations using our technologies,” said Matt Cowell, Global VP of Business Development at Dragos. “The integration between Dragos and Hexagon will leverage our complementary capabilities and respective strengths to provide an integrated approach to managing security across the different layers of the operational environment.”