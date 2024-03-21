Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Report: Unauthorized Mobile Access Fueling More Data Breaches

Research finds less than half of security professionals are confident in their mobile device security.

Mar 21, 2024
Smart Phone In Industrial

Imprivata, a digital identity company, and Ponemon Institute have released new research that the consequences associated with existing enterprise-owned mobile device programs. The findings, detailed in a new report titled Unlocking the Cost of Chaos: The State of Enterprise Mobility in Life- and Mission-Critical Industriesshows that without effective tools or a unified strategy, organizations experience significant challenges when implementing mobile devices.

While mobile devices have become crucial for advancing modern business operations, the findings indicate that just 28 percent of IT and IT security practitioners believe their programs and strategies can secure mobile devices and access to sensitive and confidential data. Moreover, employee usability has notable room for improvement, with 31 percent citing ease of access to applications and data on shared devices.

Repetitive, manual authentication is a common challenge, as is employee downtime due to devices that are unusable - with an average of 872 hours lost each week.

“And while all organizations are vulnerable to breaches that disrupt productivity and lead to financial loss, those in high-stakes industries often suffer dire consequences such as poor patient outcomes or the inability to deliver critical goods and services. This research comes at a crucial time for increasingly mobile industries like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, to understand the challenges and optimize their significant investments in mobile technology," said Fran Rosch, CEO at Imprivata.

One of the more costly challenges revealed in the report involves dealing with lost mobile devices. Of the nearly 40,000 used by employees represented in this research, an average of 16 percent are lost each year, costing organizations an approximate $5.45 million annually. This does not factor in the costs of IT security and help desk support, or diminished productivity and idle time, which adds another $1.4 million, on average, every year.

Other key findings indicate:

  • Less than half (46 percent) of all manufacturing organizations can maintain control over who has access to what devices and when, while only 39 percent can enable secure access to devices without the use of shared pins.
  • Manufacturing organizations spend $162,650 on overage—the most out of industries surveyed—on IT help desk support for dealing with lost mobile devices.
  • User productivity could improve with remote mobile management. The process for maintaining and managing mobile devices takes place onsite all, or part of the time, for 67 percent of respondents - an inefficiency that needs addressing in the age of hybrid and remote work.
  • Many organizations’ strategies are failing to secure devices without creating usability issues. Sensitive data on mobile devices is vulnerable, with less than half (47 percent) of respondents citing their organizations secure vulnerable apps and 40 percent saying they can protect data and privacy by locking down devices between each use. Moreover, 40 percent say their programs enable quick access to mobile applications without repetitive, manual authentication.
  • No single industry is leading the charge on access management. 45 percent of respondents say their organizations are highly effective in protecting sensitive data on lost devices. Of all industries, healthcare spends the most on IT security support, totaling $750,270 annually. 
  • All countries consider it very difficult to maintain access controls on shared devices. Sixty percent of IT and IT security practitioners in the UK and Germany cite a high degree of difficulty with access management, while 59 percent of those in the U.S. agree.

“Today’s workforce demands flexibility and untethered access to data and tools from anywhere, at any time. However, this research shows current enterprise mobility strategies may be more of a hindrance than a help to many organizations and their employees,” said Joel Burleson-Davis, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Engineering, Cyber at Imprivata. “Organizations should start by conducting a readiness audit, designating responsibility of their mobile device strategies and programs to a key stakeholder such as the CIO or CTO, and then move ahead with implementing a robust access management strategy that optimizes security with usability.”

The complete findings in the report can be found here

Latest in Cybersecurity
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
March 19, 2024
Ep85tn
Security Breach: Avoiding a 'Chicken Little' Cybersecurity Strategy
March 21, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity-by-Design for Industry 4.0
March 21, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cyber Attacks Shutting Down 1 in 4 Industrial Operations
March 21, 2024
Related Stories
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Report Finds Historic Shift in Hacker Tactics
Ep85tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Avoiding a 'Chicken Little' Cybersecurity Strategy
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity-by-Design for Industry 4.0
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsor Content
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
More in Cybersecurity
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
How to know if you are ready to embrace MRP software? Here are some unmistakable signs that it’s time to make the move.
March 19, 2024
Ep85tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Avoiding a 'Chicken Little' Cybersecurity Strategy
Threat intelligence is important, but why manufacturers should focus on risk factors first.
March 21, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity-by-Design for Industry 4.0
A look at the early stages of cybersecurity and how it will continue to evolve.
March 21, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Cyber Attacks Shutting Down 1 in 4 Industrial Operations
A recent report shows the impacts of OT security's increasing complexity.
March 21, 2024
Water Plant
Cybersecurity
Administration Warns States on Threats to Water Infrastructure
Government efforts to promote cybersecurity in this sector have escalated due to recent threats.
March 20, 2024
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the AirTag tracking device is introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Denies Apple's Attempt to Dismiss AirTag Stalking Class-Action Lawsuit
The lawsuit claims that stalkers are using the devices to track victims and that the tech giant hasn't done enough to prevent them.
March 20, 2024
Ap24078742398442
Cybersecurity
UnitedHealth Says It Has Made Progress on Recovering from a Massive Cyberattack
The health care giant said Monday that it is testing software for submitting medical claims.
March 19, 2024
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Nozomi Secures $100M Investment
Investors included several big players in the OT environment.
March 14, 2024
Closeup Of A Padlock 621504474 3582x2418 (1)
Cybersecurity
Poll Finds Increased Concerns Over Infrastructure Security
MITRE released results showing the impact of these real and potential vulnerabilities.
March 14, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Logistics
New challenges have been met with new solutions and strategies.
March 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Defending Against Identity-Based Attacks
Research shows that nearly 80 percent of data breaches emanate from identity-based vulnerabilities.
March 14, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Inside the Schneider Electric Ransomware Attack
Takeaways from a double-extortion campaign that targeted one of the sector's largest OT suppliers.
March 14, 2024
Ap24073727260238
Cybersecurity
The Massive Health Care Hack is Now Being Investigated by the Federal Office of Civil Rights
Cybersecurity experts say ransomware attacks have increased substantially in recent years.
March 14, 2024
Io T
Cybersecurity
Analyzing the Growing Number of IIoT Device Hacks
Breaking down these vulnerabilities will be key to prioritizing and optimizing security.
March 14, 2024
Ep82tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Cybersecurity's Greatest Weapon - Awareness
The sector's (forced) cyber awakening needs to focus on making it harder to be a hacker.
March 13, 2024