Dragos, Rockwell Expand Partnership

Rockwell will provide ICS/OT cybersecurity threat detection while leveraging the Dragos Platform to help secure OT environments.

Dec 21, 2023
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)

Dragos, Inc. recently announced the expansion of its combined capabilities in partnership with Rockwell Automation. With this expansion, Rockwell will be making the Dragos Platform available to organizations for enhanced ICS/OT cybersecurity threat detection, providing global deployment services and support capabilities to help customers operationalize their security investment.

The threat detection capabilities build on the previous global agreement between Dragos and Rockwell for the OT Incident Response Retainer (IRR) program that helps industrial organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents in OT environments. Codified with OT-specific threat intelligence and insights from the industry’s largest team of ICS/OT practitioners, Dragos' platform provides visibility into assets and vulnerabilities, detects cyber threats to industrial systems, and enables efficient response through forensic investigation and OT-specific playbooks.

With this expanded capability, industrial asset owners and manufacturers will benefit from:

  • Improved threat detection and response across the entire industrial OT network.
  • Greatly enhanced visibility into the OT environment to inventory and monitor assets, track vulnerabilities, and leverage network monitoring.
  • Fast, efficient, and effective threat detection to help maintain safety and uptime.
  • The collective experience and intelligence of Dragos and Rockwell to enhance knowledge for industrial defenders, including whitepapers, webinars, and other resources.
  • Rapid operationalization of cybersecurity investment with the global deployment and support footprint at Rockwell Automation.

Additional information on Dragos’s ICS/OT cybersecurity solution for Rockwell can be found here.


