More Than Half Unable to Track Sensitive Content

Kiteworksr recently released its 2024 Sensitive Content Communications Privacy and Compliance Report, offering critical insights into the current state of sensitive content communications. Critical findings emphasize the need for organizations to enhance their security and compliance strategies to protect sensitive information in an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

57 percent of organizations surveyed cannot track, control, or report on sensitive data sent and shared externally.

34 percent of respondents generate audit log reports over eight times per month, indicating ongoing struggles to meet regulatory demands.

Nearly one-third of organizations rely on six or more content communication tools, potentially escalating operational inefficiencies.

Preventing leaks of intellectual property is a top priority for 56 percent of respondents, especially in the oil and gas sector (67 percent).

32 percent of organizations experienced seven or more data breaches last year, with legal fees often exceeding $5 million. This figure excludes additional impacts like business interruptions, lost revenue, brand impact and decreased productivity.

Federal government and security and defense sectors reported the highest incidence of breaches. The Asia-Pacific region had the highest percentage of organizations reporting seven or more breaches (43 percent).

66 percent of organizations exchange sensitive content with 1,000 or more third parties.

39 percent of organizations globally cannot track and control access to sensitive content once it leaves their domain, with local governments and pharmaceutical companies facing the greatest challenges.

Only 11 percent of organizations believe no improvement is needed in sensitive content security, down from 26 percent in 2023.

Only 59 percent of respondents use advanced security technology consistently.

56 percent of organizations require improvements in compliance management, up from 32 percent in 2023.

More than half (51 percent) of organizations report that less than 50 percent of their unstructured data is tagged and classified.

Energy and utilities firms are particularly concerned about integrating generative AI technologies.

A full copy of the report is available by clicking here.