More Than Half Unable to Track Sensitive Content

A new report spotlights the need for enhanced security and compliance strategies.

Oct 31, 2024
Industrial Cyber

Kiteworksr recently released its 2024 Sensitive Content Communications Privacy and Compliance Report, offering critical insights into the current state of sensitive content communications. Critical findings emphasize the need for organizations to enhance their security and compliance strategies to protect sensitive information in an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

  • 57 percent of organizations surveyed cannot track, control, or report on sensitive data sent and shared externally.
  • 34 percent of respondents generate audit log reports over eight times per month, indicating ongoing struggles to meet regulatory demands.
  • Nearly one-third of organizations rely on six or more content communication tools, potentially escalating operational inefficiencies.
  • Preventing leaks of intellectual property is a top priority for 56 percent of respondents, especially in the oil and gas sector (67 percent).
  • 32 percent of organizations experienced seven or more data breaches last year, with legal fees often exceeding $5 million. This figure excludes additional impacts like business interruptions, lost revenue, brand impact and decreased productivity. 
  • Federal government and security and defense sectors reported the highest incidence of breaches. The Asia-Pacific region had the highest percentage of organizations reporting seven or more breaches (43 percent).
  • 66 percent of organizations exchange sensitive content with 1,000 or more third parties.
  • 39 percent of organizations globally cannot track and control access to sensitive content once it leaves their domain, with local governments and pharmaceutical companies facing the greatest challenges.
  • Only 11 percent of organizations believe no improvement is needed in sensitive content security, down from 26 percent in 2023.
  • Only 59 percent of respondents use advanced security technology consistently.
  • 56 percent of organizations require improvements in compliance management, up from 32 percent in 2023.
  • More than half (51 percent) of organizations report that less than 50 percent of their unstructured data is tagged and classified.
  • Energy and utilities firms are particularly concerned about integrating generative AI technologies.

A full copy of the report is available by clicking here.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
October 25, 2024
Data Center
Meeting the Demands of AI Computing
October 31, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
CISA Offers Manufacturing Software Guidance, Key Vulnerability Updates
October 31, 2024
Ep117tn
Security Breach: The Little Things That Kill
October 31, 2024
Related Stories
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA Offers Manufacturing Software Guidance, Key Vulnerability Updates
Ep117tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The Little Things That Kill
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Cybersecurity
Survey Shows Overreliance on Network Security as First Line of Defense
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 25, 2024
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Meeting the Demands of AI Computing
Eaton's latest offering focuses on the physical dynamics of larger, AI-computing data centers.
October 31, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA Offers Manufacturing Software Guidance, Key Vulnerability Updates
The agency continues to share vital updates and seek feedback on new cyber initiatives.
October 31, 2024
Ep117tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The Little Things That Kill
Simple tasks continue to be the biggest challenges, but "training like you fight" offers solutions.
October 31, 2024
Automobile Cockpit, Various Information Monitors And Head Up Displays
Cybersecurity
Safeguarding Connected Cars from Cyber and Privacy Threats
It goes beyond protecting the vehicle and owner, to ensuring the entire connected ecosystem is secure.
October 30, 2024
Robot Programmer
Cybersecurity
Adversarial Machine Learning: AI and ML Beware
NIST published details about a type of cyberattack unique to AI systems where attackers can “poison” data that might be used by AI systems.
October 24, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
OT Solutions Address Growing Industrial Threats
Powered by AI, Palo Alto's latest update is focused on remote operations and critical OT assets.
October 24, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Meshing Cybersecurity into M&A Activity
Traditional security approaches are not ideally suited for such transactions, but a solution has been developed.
October 24, 2024
Ep116 V2
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Preventing Phishing Attacks 'Not Rocket Science'
The seven pieces of the phishing puzzle and a Goldilocks strategy for improving defenses.
October 24, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Embracing Your Growing Attack Surface
The benefits of a unified SASE environment strategy.
October 24, 2024
Intllectual Property
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Well-Known Threats Persist at Alarming Levels
In particular, phishing attack success rates sit at an extraordinarily high level in the industrial sector.
October 24, 2024
84998 All 4 Defender
Cybersecurity
The Anybus Defender Industrial Security Lineup
The security appliances are designed specifically for the ICS in safeguarding OT assets and networks.
October 17, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Evolving Threat Landscape
A look at some new trends and how old threats are changing for the worse.
October 17, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
CISA Teams with Law Enforcement to Address Iranian Hacking
These groups have been using brute force and password spraying to compromise user accounts.
October 17, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
The Soft Skills to Look For in Manufacturing Security Leaders
Without them, even the best tools and technical knowledge may fall short in preventing disruptions and mitigating risks.
October 17, 2024