Affordable Ways to Improve Security

Digital systems have allowed the world to connect in ways we haven’t seen before, helping with globalization, communication and innovation. However, with global conflicts rising, cybersecurity attacks have emerged, threatening critical infrastructure. Statista shows that the manufacturing sector accounted for over 25 percent of global cybersecurity attacks in 2023.This comes as many organizations have limited budget and expertise to properly protect against threats and adapt to technological changes as they emerge.

Security protocols are critical, and Cybersecurity Awareness Month, recognized every October, is the perfect time for organizations to brush up on digital security and further protect stakeholders against rising threats commonly used to harm community health or interrupt a country’s economy.

Common Cybersecurity Gaps

It is important for organizations, no matter the industry, to understand the cybersecurity landscape we are facing. Understanding the most common and pressing threats will help companies bolster their security posture. While many companies may not know where to start when ramping up their security, getting overwhelmed and failing to initiate any cybersecurity preparation presents great risks to organizations. The additional and most pressing threats include:

In-Person Security. Physical security threats can be just as damaging as cyber ones. Tailgating, the act of following an authorized employee into the building, is a common tactic hackers utilize to access controls, steal sensitive data and install malware. Ensure that unauthorized personnel are chaperoned in the building and remind employees not to share their physical badges with anyone. Employee Knowledge Gaps. Employees account for most cybersecurity breaches, making cybersecurity training mission-critical. Organizations can simulate phishing and social engineering attacks, as well as require regular training to ensure employees are up to date on their cybersecurity knowledge. Failure to Follow Protocol. Security protocols can become redundant and may be seen as an extra step when logging into systems. Remind employees that multifactor authentication (MFA), resetting passwords and utilizing security tools is imperative to an organization’s ability to operate securely and deliver its mission to its stakeholders. Repetitive Passwords. Believe it or not, many employees still use the same login credentials across platforms. Be persistent in asking staff members to create a new password when setting up accounts instead of using a default password or reusing existing passwords.

Addressing these common threats will allow organizations to tackle cybersecurity head-on and provide additional protection. These actions require little expertise or resources to accomplish and can significantly bolster a company’s security posture.

Creating an Affordable Cybersecurity Plan

Cybersecurity plans can significantly improve a company’s digital defense. Even with limited resources, there are cost-effective measures they can put in place to help improve security measures, including:

Password Policies. To protect passwords, require that employees use complex passwords that include capital, lowercase and numerical characters, at least eight characters long. Additionally, require different passwords for every system that is used to ensure that if one password is hacked, every system will not be susceptible. Also, enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible. Required Training. Implement mandatory semi-annual cybersecurity training for employees. Be sure to include the importance of strong passwords, common attacks like phishing and the organization’s process to report a suspected breach. Cybersecurity Plan. Organizations can find free templates online to start building out a cybersecurity plan that details incident response protocols, reporting structures and risk management strategy. Be sure to regularly review the plan to ensure it reflects current threats.

Leveraging External Resources

Many companies do not have internal cybersecurity experts. For these organizations, seeking external support can provide invaluable information. There are many free or low-cost resources online that can help businesses assess their current security posture and pinpoint areas for improvement, including:

KnowB4. This platform helps with threat response through security awareness training. It provides free tools like interactive training modules and phishing simulations.

This platform helps with threat response through security awareness training. It provides free tools like interactive training modules and phishing simulations. NSF’s YouTube Channel . NSF’s educational videos help viewers learn complex security concepts in a simpler way.

. NSF’s educational videos help viewers learn complex security concepts in a simpler way. NSF’s CyberSecure Webinar Series . This resource is available to viewers on-demand and is free. It teaches viewers about the latest cybersecurity threats and provides tips on how to improve cybersecurity practices.

. This resource is available to viewers on-demand and is free. It teaches viewers about the latest cybersecurity threats and provides tips on how to improve cybersecurity practices. NSF’s CyberSecure Free Trial. This tool allows businesses to evaluate their current state of cybersecurity. By utilizing the free trial, companies can learn more about their vulnerabilities and receive recommendations to improve them.

External resources help businesses to learn how they can improve their cybersecurity at free or low cost. Tools, training and cybersecurity guidance can significantly tailor a company’s defense, better protecting them against potential future cybersecurity attacks.

The observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month reminds us of the importance of having updated cybersecurity policies and plans. Through staying informed on the latest and most common cybersecurity threats, companies can identify where to place special attention to ensure systems are best protected. Many solutions, including password requirements, increased physical security awareness, utilization of free services and tools, and employee training require little to no investment but make a significant impact.

It is every organization’s responsibility to ensure they are following best practices when it comes to cybersecurity to ensure they protect their employees, the communities they serve and customers for years to come.