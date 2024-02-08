The Red Flags of Network Anomalies

A new report showcases the leading areas of OT and IIoT concern.

Feb 8, 2024
General Cyberattack

The latest Nozomi Networks Labs OT & IoT Security Report finds that network anomalies and attacks were the most prevalent threat to OT and IoT environments. Vulnerabilities within critical manufacturing also surged 230 percent, as threat actors have far more opportunities to access networks and cause these anomalies.  

Unique telemetry from Nozomi Networks Labs, collected from OT and IoT environments covering a variety of use cases and industries across 25 countries, finds network anomalies and attacks represented the most significant portion (38 percent) of threats during the second half of 2023. The most concerning of these network anomalies, which can indicate highly sophisticated threat actors being involved, increased 19 percent over the previous reporting period.

“Network scans” topped the list of Network Anomalies and Attacks alerts, followed closely by “TCP flood” attacks which involve sending large amounts of traffic to systems aiming to cause damage by bringing those systems down or making them inaccessible. “TCP flood” and “anomalous packets” alert types exhibited significant increases in both total alerts and averages per customer in the last six months, increasing more than 2x and 6x respectively.  

Alerts on access control and authorization threats jumped 123 percent over the previous reporting period. In this category “multiple unsuccessful logins” and “brute force attack” alerts increased 71 percent and 14 percent respectively. This trend highlights the continued challenges in unauthorized access attempts, showing that identity and access management in OT and other challenges associated with user-passwords persist.

Below is the list of top critical threat activity seen in real world environments over the last six months:

  • Network Anomalies and Attacks – 38  percent of all alerts
  • Authentication and Password Issues – 19  percent of all alerts
  • Access Control and Authorization problems – 10  percent of all alerts
  • Operational Technology (OT) Specific Threats – seven percent of all alerts
  • Suspicious or Unexpected Network Behavior – six  percent of all alerts

With this spike in network anomalies top of mind, Nozomi Networks Labs has detailed the industries that should be on highest alert. Manufacturing topped the list with the number of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) rising 230 percent over the previous reporting period. Manufacturing, Energy and Water/Wastewater remained the most vulnerable industries for a third consecutive reporting period – though the total number of vulnerabilities reported in the Energy sector dropped 46 percent and Water/Wastewater vulnerabilities dropped 16 percent

Nozomi Networks Labs also analyzed a wealth of data on malicious activities against IoT devices, revealing several notable trends for these industries to consider. According to the findings, malicious IoT botnets remain active this year, and botnets continue to use default credentials in attempts to access IoT devices. From July through December 2023, Nozomi Networks honeypots found:

  • An average of 712 unique attacks daily (a 12  percent decline in the daily average we saw in the previous reporting period) – the highest attack day hit 1,860 on October 6.
  • Top attacker IP addresses were associated with China, the United States, South Korea, India and Brazil.
  • Brute-force attempts remain a popular technique to gain system access – default credentials remain one of the main ways threat actors gain access to IoT.
  • Remote Code Execution (RCE) also remains a popular technique - frequently used in targeted attacks, as well as in the propagation of various types of malicious software.
Latest in Cybersecurity
Biotech CEO: "This Is the Perfect Software for 95% of Small Manufacturers."
Sponsored
Biotech CEO: "This Is the Perfect Software for 95% of Small Manufacturers."
February 5, 2024
General Cyberattack
The Red Flags of Network Anomalies
February 8, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Keeping Pace with the Hackers
February 8, 2024
Soc
Heightened Threats Call for Fresh Responses
February 8, 2024
Related Stories
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Breaking Down Black Basta’s Big Year
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Keeping Pace with the Hackers
Soc
Cybersecurity
Heightened Threats Call for Fresh Responses
Biotech CEO: "This Is the Perfect Software for 95% of Small Manufacturers."
Sponsor Content
Biotech CEO: "This Is the Perfect Software for 95% of Small Manufacturers."
More in Cybersecurity
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Breaking Down Black Basta’s Big Year
The tactics that netted the Russian hacker group over $100M in ransomware payments.
February 8, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Keeping Pace with the Hackers
Just as cybercriminals are evolving, so are the tools and personnel for stopping them.
February 8, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Heightened Threats Call for Fresh Responses
Predictions on how advanced supply chain attacks and infrastructure exploits will fuel the rise of new cybersecurity strategies.
February 8, 2024
Ep79
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: SBOMs, AI and the Crown Jewels
How prioritizing the wrong data and assets is leading to more cyber risk.
February 7, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 1 65a9510811995
Cybersecurity
A Chicago Children's Hospital Has Taken its Networks Offline After a Digital Attack
Lurie Children's Hospital initially described the issue Wednesday as a network outage.
February 5, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Cyberwarfare, Asset Expansion Fuel Surge in Attacks
Global attack attempts more than doubled in many sectors last year, with manufacturing seeing a 165% increase.
February 1, 2024
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Manufacturing Sector Leads the Way in Cloud Attacks
Phishing, user account compromise and data theft were the most common security incidents.
February 1, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Report Identifies New, Ongoing Threats
“Last year, ransomware continued to increase in terms of impact, sophistication, and the number of participating actors ..."
February 1, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Will We Go Far Enough to Protect Infrastructure and Manufacturing?
How regulations and enterprise investment levels will impact cyberattacks that are doubling every week.
February 1, 2024
Ep78tnn
Video
Security Breach: Tech Debt and the Unsexy Side of Cybersecurity
How the legacy of OT innovation contributes to cyber challenges.
February 1, 2024
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Dragos First to Achieve AWS Competency for OT Security
The designation recognizes the firm's expertise in protecting manufacturers.
January 25, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Don't Take the Bait
Ways to address the phishing issue within manufacturing.
January 25, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The 5 Most Critical Cybersecurity Priorities for Manufacturing
Breaking down the challenges and strategies being adopted as cyber risks continue to escalate.
January 25, 2024
Ep76tn
Cybersecurity
What Happens When a Smart Torque Wrench Gets Hacked
Two recent vulnerabilities, one traditional and one frighteningly unique, could reshape industrial cybersecurity.
January 25, 2024
A sign marks the entry way into Hewlett Packard Enterprise, May 24, 2016, in Andover, Mass.
Industry 4.0
HP Attacked By Suspected State-Backed Russian Hackers
The hackers accessed accounts of senior Microsoft executives as well as cybersecurity and legal employees.
January 25, 2024