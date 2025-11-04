Big Tesla Investor Will Vote Against Musk's Massive Pay Package

The package could pay Musk up to $1 trillion over a decade.

Associated Press
Nov 4, 2025
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of Tesla's biggest investors, said Tuesday that it will vote against a proposed compensation package that could pay CEO Elon Musk as much as $1 trillion over a decade.

There will be more than a dozen company proposals up for a vote Thursday during Tesla's annual meeting, but none have generated more division than Musk's potentially massive pay package.

"While we appreciate the significant value created under Mr. Musk's visionary role, we are concerned about the total size of the award, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk consistent with our views on executive compensation," said Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the country's Government Pension Fund Global. "We will continue to seek constructive dialogue with Tesla on this and other topics."

The fund has a 1.16% stake, the sixth largest holding among institutional investors.

Baron Capital Management, which holds about 0.4% of Tesla's outstanding shares said Monday that it will vote in favor of the compensation package.

"Elon is the ultimate 'key man' of key man risk. Without his relentless drive and uncompromising standards, there would be no Tesla," wrote founder Ron Baron. "He has built one of the most important companies in the world. He's redefining transportation, energy and humanoid robotics and creating lasting value for shareholders while doing it. His interests are completely aligned with investors."

Musk is the company's largest investor, holding 15.79% of all outstanding shares.

Tesla management has proposed a compensation arrangement that would hand Musk shares worth as much as 12% of the company in a dozen separate packages if the company meets ambitious performance targets, including massive increases in car production, share price and operating profit.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 3, 2025
Elringklinger
Automotive Supplier ElringKlinger Announces $68M Expansion in South Carolina
November 4, 2025
Mahle global headquarters.
Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturer Mahle Expanding in New York
November 3, 2025
Tesla Cybertrucks owned by the Las Vegas Metro Police department is on display in Las Vegas on Tuesday Oct, 28th 2025.
Nation's Largest Fleet of Police Cybertrucks to Patrol Las Vegas
November 3, 2025
Related Stories
Elringklinger
Automotive
Automotive Supplier ElringKlinger Announces $68M Expansion in South Carolina
Mahle global headquarters.
Automotive
Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturer Mahle Expanding in New York
Tesla Cybertrucks owned by the Las Vegas Metro Police department is on display in Las Vegas on Tuesday Oct, 28th 2025.
Automotive
Nation's Largest Fleet of Police Cybertrucks to Patrol Las Vegas
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 3, 2025
Mahle global headquarters.
Automotive
Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturer Mahle Expanding in New York
Mahle is expected to add 11 jobs once the $6.8 million expanison is complete.
November 3, 2025
Tesla Cybertrucks owned by the Las Vegas Metro Police department is on display in Las Vegas on Tuesday Oct, 28th 2025.
Automotive
Nation's Largest Fleet of Police Cybertrucks to Patrol Las Vegas
The all-electric vehicles are equipped with shotguns, shields and ladders.
November 3, 2025
BorgWarner technical center.
Automotive
BorgWarner Selects North Carolina for $75 Million Industrial Operations Expansion
The investment is expected to create 193 jobs.
October 31, 2025
Members of the media and guests look at a Century's concept model during the press day of the Japan Mobility Show, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
Automotive
Tokyo Auto Show Highlights Technology but Trump's Tariffs Loom Large
Tariffs are expected to erase more than $13 billion off automakers’ annual operating profits.
October 30, 2025
A person reaches to plug in an electric vehicle at a charging station May 22, 2025, in the City of Commerce, Calif.
Automotive
Study Finds EVs Quickly Overcome Their Energy-Intensive Build to be Cleaner Than Gas Cars
Study also estimated that gas-powered vehicles cause at least twice as much environmental damage.
October 29, 2025
The General Motors logo is seen at its headquarters in Detroit on April 24, 2024.
Automotive
GM Lays Off 1,700 Workers at Plants in Michigan, Ohio Amid Slower EV Demand
The automaker has also downsized other parts of its workforce recently.
October 29, 2025
Lucid Gravity and the company’s upcoming midsize vehicle.
Automotive
Lucid Intends to Deliver First Level 4 Autonomous EVs for Consumers with Nvidia
Company plans to offer industry's first "eyes-off, hands-off, mind-off" capabilities.
October 29, 2025
A Waymo all-electric robotaxi.
Automotive
Teamsters, Labor United Against Waymo Demand Passage of Robotaxi Ordinance in Boston
The newly formed coalition vows to fight big tech's effort to encroach on jobs and safety.
October 29, 2025
The logo for Uber is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.
Automotive
Uber Plans to Offer Autonomous Taxi Rides in San Francisco Starting Next Year
Within six years, Uber plans to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid-based taxis in multiple locations.
October 29, 2025
A Ford F-150 truck is displayed at the Dearborn Truck Plant, April 11, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich.
Automotive
Ford F-150 Truck Could Be Japan's Key to Connecting With Trump
Japan is exploring buying more American soybeans, liquefied natural gas and autos.
October 27, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a live address on Canada's plan to build a stronger economy in advance of the 2025 Budget, at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.
Automotive
Canada Cuts Tariff Relief on Some U.S. Cars Due to Stellantis, GM Ending Some Canadian Production
The companies will no longer be eligible to get the full break on countertariff duties.
October 24, 2025
The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich.
Automotive
Michigan Terminates Controversial EV Battery Plant
The state is now accusing the company of abandoning the project.
October 23, 2025
2028 Cadillac Escalade IQL simulated images.
Automotive
GM Announces Eyes-Off Driving, Conversational AI and Unified Software Platform
GM plans to bring eyes-off driving to market in 2028.
October 23, 2025
ALSO's TM-B, Consumer TM-Q, and Commercial TM-Q.
Automotive
Rivian Spinout Unveils New Suite of Electric Micromobility Vehicles
ALSO launches TM-B, its electric bike, alongside a pedal-assist electric "quad."
October 23, 2025