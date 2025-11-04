ElringKlinger announced a $68.5 million expansion to its operations in Pickens County, South Carolina, that aims to create 294 new jobs.

The German automotive supplier plans to expand its production of cell contact systems for an unnamed major global premium car manufacturer and increase output of lightweight components for electric vehicles and other new projects. The company expects operations to go online in the first quarter of 2027.

ElringKlinger specializes in e-mobility, lightweight solutions, sealing technology and tooling with operations in more than 40 locations worldwide. In June 2024, the company established its main U.S. battery hub in Pickens County.

“This additional investment from ElringKlinger represents a win for Pickens County," Pickens County Council Chairman Alex Saitta said. "Since 2024, the company's combined commitment of $135 million reflects a strong vote of confidence in our community and our workforce."

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to Pickens County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.