Michigan Terminates Controversial EV Battery Plant

The state is now accusing the company of abandoning the project.

Isabella Volmert
Didi Tang
Oct 23, 2025
The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich.
The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is demanding millions of dollars in incentives back from a Chinese company after plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant collapsed following years of pushback against the project from neighbors and members of Congress.

READ MORE: Michigan Gives $175 Million for EV Battery Plant 

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer supported the $2.36 billion factory in 2022, and state lawmakers approved nearly $175 million in incentives for the project. The state is now holding Gotion Inc. in default of $23.6 million, accusing the company of abandoning the project.

"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we recognize the tremendous responsibility we have to the people we serve to make sure their hard-earned tax dollars are spent wisely and appropriately," Danielle Emerson, a spokesperson with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement.

Representatives for Gotion, which is headquartered in California, did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

In a letter dated Sept. 17, Michigan informed Gotion that it was in default of economic development grant obligations because no "eligible activities" had occurred on the site's property in over 120 days.

According to the MEDC, the state is seeking to claw back $23.6 million that was disbursed toward the purchase of the site's land near Big Rapids, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. $26.4 million remaining from the grant that was not spent will be returned to the state, Emerson said. Citing a lack of progress on the project, a different $125 million grant was not distributed to Gotion.

The news was first reported by Crain's Detroit Business.

The state also said two project-related lawsuits are imposing a "material adverse effect" on its progress, which counts as grounds for default. The letter said that if the defaults are not resolved in 30 days, the state expects repayment of $23.6 million. That deadline passed Oct. 17.

Residents of nearby Green Township so firmly opposed the project, some over environmental concerns, that voters in 2023 recalled five local elected officials who supported bringing the factory to the area.

Auto manufacturing is the lifeblood of Michigan's economy, which has been hard hit by tariffs imposed this year on the industry and Canada. When the project was proposed, officials said the factory would produce cathodes and anodes, two components key to electric vehicle batteries, as well as over 2,000 jobs. The original economic development incentives came as officials sought to bolster manufacturing in the state.

Whitmer's office did immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, who represents a swath of rural Michigan, had been the loudest and most prominent critic of the project, accusing Gotion of ties with forced labor and the Chinese Communist Party. Moolenaar chairs the House Select Committee on China and introduced a bill that stopped companies like Gotion from receiving electric vehicle tax credits from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. Moolenaar's bill was signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

"Now that its contract with the State of Michigan and MEDC is set to be terminated, the people of Green Charter Township can finally move on from Gotion's lies and broken promises," Moolenaar said in a press release.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
October 14, 2025
2028 Cadillac Escalade IQL simulated images.
GM Announces Eyes-Off Driving, Conversational AI and Unified Software Platform
October 23, 2025
ALSO's TM-B, Consumer TM-Q, and Commercial TM-Q.
Rivian Spinout Unveils New Suite of Electric Micromobility Vehicles
October 23, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking area at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
Tesla's Profit Fell In Third Quarter Even As Sales Rose
October 23, 2025
Related Stories
2028 Cadillac Escalade IQL simulated images.
Automotive
GM Announces Eyes-Off Driving, Conversational AI and Unified Software Platform
ALSO's TM-B, Consumer TM-Q, and Commercial TM-Q.
Automotive
Rivian Spinout Unveils New Suite of Electric Micromobility Vehicles
Tesla vehicles line a parking area at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
Automotive
Tesla's Profit Fell In Third Quarter Even As Sales Rose
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 14, 2025
ALSO's TM-B, Consumer TM-Q, and Commercial TM-Q.
Automotive
Rivian Spinout Unveils New Suite of Electric Micromobility Vehicles
ALSO launches TM-B, its electric bike, alongside a pedal-assist electric "quad."
October 23, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking area at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
Automotive
Tesla's Profit Fell In Third Quarter Even As Sales Rose
Meanwhile, Musk sees robotaxi expansion by year end.
October 23, 2025
The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold 2022 Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.
Automotive
GM Boosts Full-Year Outlook As It Foresees Smaller Impact from Tariffs
The automaker's 3Q performance topped Wall Street's expectations.
October 21, 2025
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump Offers U.S. Automakers Additional Tariff Relief
The move comes at a delicate moment for the auto industry
October 20, 2025
The Kett H37 portable friction analyzer.
Automotive
Auto Manufacturing: Measuring Friction to Save Fuel and Increase Safety
Advanced portable friction testing methods are transforming the automotive industry by improving fuel efficiency, enhancing safety, extending component life, and streamlining manufacturing processes.
October 17, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters following the First Ministers Meeting at the National War Museum March 21, 2025, in Ottawa, Canada.
Automotive
Canadian Government Threatens Legal Action Against Stellantis
The automaker recently announced plans to move production from Canada to the U.S.
October 16, 2025
Rendering of AM General's vehicle design, in collaboration with Carnegie Robotics and Textron Systems
Automotive
AM General Announces Collaboration with 2 Companies to Develop Unmanned Ground Vehicle for U.S. Army
The design seeks to enable both autonomous logistics and operational energy support.
October 15, 2025
A Waymo vehicle drives past a No U-Turn sign in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Automotive
Waymo Plans to Bring Its Driverless Taxis to London in 2026
The company will start testing its self-driving cars on London streets in the coming weeks.
October 15, 2025
I Stock 1338072864
Automotive
Stellantis to Invest $13 Billion to Expand U.S. Operations, Adding 5,000 Jobs
The automaker will increase its domestic vehicle production by 50%.
October 15, 2025
New cars for export wait for shipment at a port in Shanghai, China on May 11, 2025.
Automotive
China's Exports of Electric Vehicles Doubled in September As Competition At Home Intensifies
China’s EV makers have been looking abroad to markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1799842377
Automotive
Auto Parts Supplier's CEO Resigns Amid Accounting Scandal
Lenders are scrambling for more than $2 billion in missing funds.
October 14, 2025
The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold 2022 Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.
Automotive
GM to Take $1.6B Hit as Tax Incentives for EVs Are Slashed, Emission Rules Ease
GM had led the way among U.S. automakers with plans to convert production to an electric fleet.
October 14, 2025
The Oshkosh Defense family of multi-mission autonomous vehicles.
Automotive
Oshkosh Defense Introduces the Family of Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicles
The line supports modernization priorities for long-range precision fires, resilient formations, and scalable autonomy.
October 13, 2025
An excavator loads an autonomous mining truck in the Huaneng Yimin open-pit coal mine in Hulunbuir in northern China's Inner Mongolia province China, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
Automotive
Photo Gallery Captures Autonomous Electric Trucks at Chinese Open-Pit Coal Mine
The mine has an annual capacity of 35 million tons.
October 10, 2025